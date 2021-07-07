Must Read: 'Vogue' Netherlands Closes, Bloomingdale's Announces Retail Spinoff

Dutch model Imaan Hammam at a launch party for her 'Vogue' Netherlands September Issue cover in 2015. Photo: BAS CZERWINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Vogue Netherlands closes

In an Instagram post to the publication's official account, Vogue Netherlands editor-in-chief Rinke Tjepkema announced that the Dutch magazine would be shutting down. "I write this with a heavy heart, but also filled with pride of the entire, amazing Vogue team and so many happy memories," she wrote in the caption. "In the past ten years, we've seen a generation of fashion talent reach international success through Vogue, built a loyal following of fashion fans and organized countless events. The Vogue brand has a magic and power that opens doors, and it was truly special to be part of that. I would like to thank the Vogue team, and everyone who has ever contributed to the magazine. But most of all, I would like to thank you. For reading the magazine, following us online and for visiting our events. Only because of you were we able to become such a household name in the Dutch media landscape. I hope you enjoyed Vogue, we have loved every minute of making it for you. Until we meet again." {Instagram/@nlvogue}

Bloomingdale's announces retail spin-off Bloomie's

Bloomingdale's is opening a brand-new store concept called Bloomie's with a focus on "advanced, contemporary and luxury brands" for men and women (think Ganni, Staud, Mansur Gavriel and 3.1 Phillip Lim), as well as beauty, according to a press release. The first location, which also includes tech-enabled features throughout the store and a restaurant by D.C.'s Colada Shop, will open in Fairfax, Virginia on August 26. "Our new Bloomie's store will deliver everything they love about Bloomingdale's in a highly edited, convenient and unexpected way," Tony Spring, the retailer's CEO, said in a statement. "We've been part of the Washington, D.C., metro area community for decades, and we are excited to welcome new and longtime customers to Bloomie's to be the first to shop this fresh and casual experience." {Fashionista Inbox}

4 Gallery 4 Images

Adam Driver is the face of Burberry's newest men's fragrance

Burberry revealed that Adam Driver is the face of its newest men's fragrance, which is also Riccardo Tisci's first for the brand. It'll be available for purchase on August 2 at Bloomingdale's. {Fashionista Inbox}

The tweet that launched a thousand dye jobs

In the June/July 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar, Jessica Matlin and Jenna Rosenstein spotlight women who have begun dyeing their hair in bold colors, like blue and pink, as they've gotten older. "All of these women are so liberated — they have conviction in who they are and what they love," Aura Friedman, the colorist who worked on the accompanying photo spread, shot by Coliene Rentmeester, told the magazine. {Harper's Bazaar}

Can upcycling gain mainstream traction in beauty?

Joan Kennedy reports on the still-nascent but growing trend of incorporating upcycled ingredients (such as "wood shavings from Moroccan cabinetry and already-pressed rose petals," as is the case in St. Rose's Vigilante fragrance) into beauty products, and how brands are navigating the challenges that come with it — from sourcing to regulation. {Business of Fashion}

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.