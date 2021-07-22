VTMNTS — Vetements' Vowelless New Brand — Is Here

Publish date:

The wait is over.
Vetements, the influential streetwear-meets-luxury brand known for rewriting the rules of fashion (or trolling shoppers with $1,000 hoodies, depending on whom you ask), has revealed its latest scheme: a new brand that's short on vowels but heavy on items. 

VTMNTS is an offshoot project that debuts with a Spring 2022 menswear collection on Vogue Runway, featuring a whopping 100 looks. It's not entirely out of the blue: Vetements had been teasing a new brand in the days prior with a private Instagram account, @vetements_secret_project. The name "VTMNTS" was also discovered back in April, via trademark filings found by The Fashion Law — but no one knew how it would be used until now.

Details about VTMNTS, aside from what it looks like, are still scarce. According to Highsnobiety, Vetements CEO Guram Gvasalia and the Gvasalia Family Foundation are overseeing it. (Demna Gvasalia stepped down from the brand he founded in 2019.) The site also reports that the project will encompass "'a multi-dimensional platform for young talent' aimed at interrupting conventional 'conglomerate structures,'" through mentoring opportunities, financial aid and education.

The clothes themselves still possess the subversive spirit of Vetements, but in much more wearable styles and traditional, casual silhouettes. It's heavy on logos, jeans, trousers, T-shirts, practical outerwear and, interestingly, barcodes. Assuming the pieces are more affordable than Vetements, it's a pretty conventional diffusion line.

We'll report back when we know more.

Homepage photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

