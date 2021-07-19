- Publish date:
WRAY Is Hiring A Content Creation & Social Media Lead In New York, NY
WRAY looking for someone to fill our brand new position for Content Creation and Social Media Lead! The person in this position will support the company through social media management, content creation, handling press requests and much more, with a strong emphasis on increasing our brand awareness and presence on all social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok.
Duties/Roles:
- Develop and update content/marketing calendar
- Strategize ways to increase social media presence/brand identity & awareness
- Manage all social media accounts (Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Pinterest), reply to comments and answer influencer related questions via direct messaging
- Develop engaging social media campaigns and manage social media content
- Daily (including weekend) Instagram feed/story posts based on marketing calendar
- Manage Instagram/Tik Tok Influencer program (content, gifting, scheduling, budgeting, etc)
- Handle all press requests from media outlets
- Capture social media insights and use data to increase follower engagement and brand awareness
- Create press blasts for new collections
- Assist with behind the scenes content at photoshoots when needed
- Traffic pieces from shoot to shoot location
Qualifications/Experience
- MUST be based in NYC area
- Minimum 2 Year (Associate’s) Degree in digital marketing, social media, or fashion merchandising
- Must have 1+ years of professional experience operating in social media and content creation, preferably with a direct to consumer fashion brand
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite preferred
- Must be familiar with TikTok video creation and editing
- Strong ability to maintain brand voice and identity
- Highly organized, self motivated, and a willingness to learn new things
- Experience with digital analytics/insights a must
Please send resume, cover letter, and examples of your work to info@wray.nyc. Someone will be in touch if we believe you will be a good fit!