WRAY Is Hiring A Content Creation & Social Media Lead In New York, NY

WRAY looking for someone to fill our brand new position for Content Creation and Social Media Lead! The person in this position will support the company through social media management, content creation, handling press requests and much more, with a strong emphasis on increasing our brand awareness and presence on all social media platforms, especially Instagram and TikTok.

Duties/Roles:

Develop and update content/marketing calendar

Strategize ways to increase social media presence/brand identity & awareness

Manage all social media accounts (Instagram, Tik Tok, Facebook, Pinterest), reply to comments and answer influencer related questions via direct messaging

Develop engaging social media campaigns and manage social media content

Daily (including weekend) Instagram feed/story posts based on marketing calendar

Manage Instagram/Tik Tok Influencer program (content, gifting, scheduling, budgeting, etc)

Handle all press requests from media outlets

Capture social media insights and use data to increase follower engagement and brand awareness

Create press blasts for new collections

Assist with behind the scenes content at photoshoots when needed

Traffic pieces from shoot to shoot location

Qualifications/Experience

MUST be based in NYC area



Minimum 2 Year (Associate’s) Degree in digital marketing, social media, or fashion merchandising

Must have 1+ years of professional experience operating in social media and content creation, preferably with a direct to consumer fashion brand

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite preferred

Must be familiar with TikTok video creation and editing

Strong ability to maintain brand voice and identity

Highly organized, self motivated, and a willingness to learn new things

Experience with digital analytics/insights a must

Please send resume, cover letter, and examples of your work to info@wray.nyc. Someone will be in touch if we believe you will be a good fit!