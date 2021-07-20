WWAKE Is Hiring A CONTENT + COMMUNITY MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a digitally-savvy individual (with a passion for jewelry!) to manage our brand voice, and to build brand awareness and loyalty.

Photo: WWAKE

WWAKE is seeking a digitally-savvy individual (with a passion for jewelry!) to manage our brand voice, and to build brand awareness and loyalty. As our Community Manager, you’ll work closely with our Creative Director to create content and align all company communications, social media, and marketing content to tell WWAKE’s story. You will be the first point of contact for most online followers, thus developing an intimate relationship with our online community.

To be successful in this role, you will need to have a deep passion for storytelling, stay abreast of new developments and opportunities in the industry, and be a strategic content creator. You must have strong communication skills, an eagerness to evolve creatively, and a strong eye for WWAKE’s brand DNA in order to make our brand vision come to life. You will need to develop a deep understanding of our materials and design process to educate our viewers in a thoughtful, engaging way.

RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:

CONTENT CREATION

Select content to use in ads and mailers, ensuring all intended product and looks are properly represented

Use branded templates to create final IG Stories images, mailer, pinterest campaigns, videos, gifs, and ad assets.

Provide on-brand copywriting

Capture additional video content, including BTS, styling tutorials, material spotlights, and more!

Double checking content previews to ensure spelling, grammar, crops, product represented and links are correct for both mobile and desktop experience.

Coordinate collaborations: influencer partnerships, graphic designers, photographers and videographers.

Communicate with WWAKE team to manage finished assets, Ensure timely receipt of deliverables, Ensure all files are organized and accessible in company Dropbox

COMMUNITY MANAGEMENT

Create and manage our company content calendar. This includes conceptualizing and scheduling launches of new projects and of evergreen themes.

Manage WWAKE’s storytelling on our blog, IG, mailers, and possibly other popular platforms including SMS, Youtube, Pinterest, and TikTok as well.

Managing social media outlets comments and requests, creating an informative and positive experience for customers

Relay community feedback to relevant WWAKE managers

Liaise with other departments to stay updated on new marketing initiatives, product and service developments, and to ensure brand consistency.

Weekly & monthly performance reports to analyze web traffic and all other relevant community metrics

Communicate with ad agency

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:



A passion for jewelry & design

Availability to work 5 days a week, M-F, in person

A degree in communication, English, journalism, marketing, or related creative field

Experience with Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube is essential.

Knowledge of Hootsuite or similar programs to manage online postings on different platforms.

Proficient in Google Analytics.

At least two years of experience managing social media platforms.

Strong writing and verbal communication skills.

Knowledge of marketing trends and techniques.

Excellent time management skills.

Strong willingness to learn about gemstones, jewelry production, and material history.

Quick response time, willingness to think critically, and pivot plans seamlessly

Ability to work collaboratively and constructively with a small diverse team an absolute must

Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibilities with a personal sense of accountability

Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a growing, sometimes ambiguous, company

This is a new, full-time role with ample room for growth. Our ideal candidate has a genuine interest in fine jewelry and is available for immediate hire. Compensation will be based on experience. Since we’ll evolve this new role overtime, the candidate must be comfortable working independently within sometimes ambiguous guidelines.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Community Manager” to careers@wwake.com