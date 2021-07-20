WWAKE Is Hiring A SALES ASSOCIATE - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience.

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer.

Responsibilities include:

Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.

Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service

Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.

Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product

Participation in general inventory management

Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders

Working tightly with production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients

Provide holistic support to team members at all times

Our ideal candidate:

Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred

A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry

Available to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, or weekends

Maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment

Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business

Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively with a small team an absolute must

Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability

Our ideal candidate is available full time and available for immediate hire. This is a position with ample room for growth.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Part Time Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.