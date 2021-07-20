Sponsored Story
WWAKE Is Hiring A SALES ASSOCIATE - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience.
wwake

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer.

Responsibilities include:

  • Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.
  • Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service
  • Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.
  • Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product
  • Participation in general inventory management
  • Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders
  • Working tightly with production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients
  • Provide holistic support to team members at all times

Our ideal candidate:

  • Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred
  • A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry
  • Available to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, or weekends
  • Maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business
  • Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to work collaboratively with a small team an absolute must
  • Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability

Our ideal candidate is available full time and available for immediate hire. This is a position with ample room for growth.

Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Part Time Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.

