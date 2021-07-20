- Publish date:
WWAKE Is Hiring A SALES ASSOCIATE - FULL TIME In New York, NY
WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer.
Responsibilities include:
- Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.
- Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service
- Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.
- Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product
- Participation in general inventory management
- Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders
- Working tightly with production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients
- Provide holistic support to team members at all times
Recommended Articles
Our ideal candidate:
- Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred
- A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry
- Available to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, or weekends
- Maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business
- Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively with a small team an absolute must
- Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability
Our ideal candidate is available full time and available for immediate hire. This is a position with ample room for growth.
Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Part Time Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.