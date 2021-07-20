- Publish date:
WWAKE Is Hiring A WHOLESALE MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY
WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth. As Wholesale Manager, you will provide our luxury retailers with outstanding service including: tailored sales strategies and attentive communication. Your work will be essential to fostering WWAKE’s global brand presence.
Responsibilities:
- Creating wholesale distribution strategy that compliments our retail strategy and our overall production capacity
- Create and analyze weekly & monthly reports
- Using sales reports to create informed growth projections for each wholesale account and each performance “tier”
- Collect and monitor sell-through reports for each account, to develop informed product strategies for each client, in support of short and long term growth projections
- Maintaining healthy communication with all retailers in order to gain constructive feedback, bring exposure to new products, and promote increased sell-through.
- Monitor production calendar and set order deadlines that ensure on-time deliveries for your clients in collaboration with our production manager
- Preparing for seasonal markets, from physical and digital product merchandising, to scheduling appointments, to placing production orders
- Process all POs and order confirmations, determine and provide accurate ETA’s, and provide product selections, photos, and details for trunk shows, and for all accounts.
- Consult with development teams on pricing and design for new products that support wholesale growth strategy. In turn, work closely with our design and production managers to gain a deep knowledge of product offering and production capabilities.
- Schedule and lead all market and trade show appointments with buyers, coordinate sales samples.
- Market research and outreach
- Overseeing consignment product strategies, healthy inventory levels and sell-through
- Minimizing company risk in RTVs and chargebacks
- Manage workflow of Wholesale Assistant and Logistics Coordinator to ensure delivery of a WWAKE-style of communication, of timely and correct order processing, and of timely shipments in accordance with shipping guidelines.
- Provide support to team members at all times. Ensure that the checks and balance system from sales to production is functional at all times.
- Trafficking sales kit samples
Our ideal candidate:
- Availability to work full time, in person
- Highly-organized, strong attention to detail, and proactive.
- A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry
- Previous high-end wholesale experience, 3 years preferred
- Excellent communication skills. Multilingual - Spanish, French, and/or Chinese a plus
- Proficiency with Microsoft office, strong Excel skillset
- Experience reading reports from Quickbooks
- Open to work a varying schedule to accommodate clients in different time zones
- Ability and willingness to travel
- Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
- Ability to work collaboratively and constructively with a small diverse team an absolute must
- Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibilities with a personal sense of accountability
- Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a growing, sometimes ambiguous, company
Our ideal candidate is available full time for immediate hire.
Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Wholesale Manager" to careers@wwake.com.