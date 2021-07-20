WWAKE Is Hiring A WHOLESALE MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth.

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and about strategic sales growth. As Wholesale Manager, you will provide our luxury retailers with outstanding service including: tailored sales strategies and attentive communication. Your work will be essential to fostering WWAKE’s global brand presence.

Responsibilities:

Creating wholesale distribution strategy that compliments our retail strategy and our overall production capacity

Create and analyze weekly & monthly reports

Using sales reports to create informed growth projections for each wholesale account and each performance “tier”

Collect and monitor sell-through reports for each account, to develop informed product strategies for each client, in support of short and long term growth projections

Maintaining healthy communication with all retailers in order to gain constructive feedback, bring exposure to new products, and promote increased sell-through.

Monitor production calendar and set order deadlines that ensure on-time deliveries for your clients in collaboration with our production manager

Preparing for seasonal markets, from physical and digital product merchandising, to scheduling appointments, to placing production orders

Process all POs and order confirmations, determine and provide accurate ETA’s, and provide product selections, photos, and details for trunk shows, and for all accounts.

Consult with development teams on pricing and design for new products that support wholesale growth strategy. In turn, work closely with our design and production managers to gain a deep knowledge of product offering and production capabilities.

Schedule and lead all market and trade show appointments with buyers, coordinate sales samples.

Market research and outreach

Overseeing consignment product strategies, healthy inventory levels and sell-through

Minimizing company risk in RTVs and chargebacks

Manage workflow of Wholesale Assistant and Logistics Coordinator to ensure delivery of a WWAKE-style of communication, of timely and correct order processing, and of timely shipments in accordance with shipping guidelines.

Provide support to team members at all times. Ensure that the checks and balance system from sales to production is functional at all times.

Trafficking sales kit samples

Our ideal candidate:

Availability to work full time, in person

Highly-organized, strong attention to detail, and proactive.

A strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry

Previous high-end wholesale experience, 3 years preferred

Excellent communication skills. Multilingual - Spanish, French, and/or Chinese a plus

Proficiency with Microsoft office, strong Excel skillset

Experience reading reports from Quickbooks

Open to work a varying schedule to accommodate clients in different time zones

Ability and willingness to travel

Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly

Ability to work collaboratively and constructively with a small diverse team an absolute must

Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibilities with a personal sense of accountability

Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a growing, sometimes ambiguous, company

Our ideal candidate is available full time for immediate hire.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Wholesale Manager" to careers@wwake.com.