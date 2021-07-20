WWAKE Is Hiring An ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a diligent and highly motivated individual to provide administrative support and ensure efficient operation of the office.

WWAKE is seeking a diligent and highly motivated individual to provide administrative support and ensure efficient operation of the office. As the Administrative Coordinator, you will directly support the owner, Business Manager and employees through a variety of tasks related to organization and communication. This is a new role within our dynamic women-run environment.

Responsibilities:

Serve as the main point of contact for day to day intra office operations/requests

Organize and schedule internal and external appointments and meetings

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Ensure that the office is well-maintained, organized and stocked with necessary supplies

Record and maintain employee benefit data

Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner

Identify opportunities to streamline operations and lead process improvement initiatives

Requirements:

Availability to work in person

1-2 years in a administrative role

Exceptional communication skills

Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented

Ability to problem-solve independently, think ahead, develop new systems

Positive, can-do attitude is a must

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel required

Our ideal candidate is available full time for immediate hire.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Administrative Coordinator” to careers@wwake.com