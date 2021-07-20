- Publish date:
WWAKE Is Hiring An ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY
WWAKE is seeking a highly organized and whip smart Assistant Production Manager. They/he/she will directly support our Production Manager in overseeing all details that ensure our product is made in a timely, high quality manner. This position will include coordinating with our sales and production teams, and managing our in-house studio. We are looking for an individual who has strong foresight, critical thinking skills, and great communication skills!
Responsibilities:
- Assist in coordinating and tracking the production of wholesale and e-comm orders, acting as a liaison between sales, in-house production, and contracted vendors
- Overseeing the management of the in-house studio workflow, inventory needs, and maintenance, etc, to fulfill requirements for timely and high quality orders
- Manage quality control on all pieces coming from all production avenues
- Assist in inventory management, including raw and finished inventory
- Assist in ensuring accuracy and efficiency of production process, providing suggestions on systems growth and improvement when appropriate
- With support from the development team and Production Manager, assist in tracking and optimizing costs
Recommended Articles
Requirements:
- Availability to work 5 days a week, M-F, in person
- Knowledge and passion about jewelry fabrication
- Ability to work on a small team, flexible, team-oriented
- Strong communicator
- Creative and critical thinker with strong foresight
- Excellent organizational skills, detail oriented
- Ability to prioritize work flow & have good time management skills
- Proficient in Excel and Google Sheets
This is a full time position. Our ideal candidate is available for immediate hire.
Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Assistant Production Manager" to careers@wwake.com.