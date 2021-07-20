WWAKE Is Hiring An ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a highly organized and whip smart Assistant Production Manager. They/he/she will directly support our Production Manager in overseeing all details that ensure our product is made in a timely, high quality manner.

Photo: WWAKE

WWAKE is seeking a highly organized and whip smart Assistant Production Manager. They/he/she will directly support our Production Manager in overseeing all details that ensure our product is made in a timely, high quality manner. This position will include coordinating with our sales and production teams, and managing our in-house studio. We are looking for an individual who has strong foresight, critical thinking skills, and great communication skills!

Responsibilities:

Assist in coordinating and tracking the production of wholesale and e-comm orders, acting as a liaison between sales, in-house production, and contracted vendors

Overseeing the management of the in-house studio workflow, inventory needs, and maintenance, etc, to fulfill requirements for timely and high quality orders

Manage quality control on all pieces coming from all production avenues

Assist in inventory management, including raw and finished inventory

Assist in ensuring accuracy and efficiency of production process, providing suggestions on systems growth and improvement when appropriate

With support from the development team and Production Manager, assist in tracking and optimizing costs

Requirements:

Availability to work 5 days a week, M-F, in person

Knowledge and passion about jewelry fabrication

Ability to work on a small team, flexible, team-oriented

Strong communicator

Creative and critical thinker with strong foresight

Excellent organizational skills, detail oriented

Ability to prioritize work flow & have good time management skills

Proficient in Excel and Google Sheets

This is a full time position. Our ideal candidate is available for immediate hire.



Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Assistant Production Manager" to careers@wwake.com.