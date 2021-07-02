Must Read: Yara Shahidi Is the New Face of Dior, Bottega Veneta To Show in Detroit

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Yara Shahidi is the new face of Dior

Dior has tapped Yara Shahidi as its newest face of women's fashion and cosmetics. The 21-year-old actress and activist is a familiar collaborator with Dior, having previously worked with the label this year for International Women's Day on the second installment of Dior Stands With Women, the female-led education and empowerment initiative created by the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. {Fashionista inbox}

Bottega Veneta to show in Detroit

Daniel Lee will unveil his Spring 2022 collection for Bottega Veneta in Detroit on Oct. 21. This experiential event will make the third new-format show for the label, with previous iterations taking place off the fashion calendar in London and Berlin. The brand has not released an official statement as to why it is taking its wares to Michigan, but WWD speculates that it has something to do with Lee's love of music and the loosening up of Covid-19 restrictions in the U.S. {WWD}

Bianca Saunders wins ANDAM

Londoner Bianca Saunders took home the top prize at the ANDAM competition in Paris on Thursday. Founded in 1989, this was the first year that the Paris competition was open to internationally based designers, with Bianca Saunders, Casablanca, Area, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Rokh and Grace Wales Bonner competing for the Grand Prize. Saunders was awarded €300,000 and a year's worth of mentoring by Balenciaga CEO and President Cédric Charbit. {Vogue}

Australia invests in its fashion industry

Last month, the New South Wales state government announced that it would spend around AU$500 million (US$380 million) to turn Sydney's Powerhouse Museum into a fashion and design hub. The funding, per a piece by Georgina Safe for Business of Fashion, will "allow the museum to focus on presenting fashion exhibitions and programs that support the design and fashion industries as well as the establishment of a creative industries precinct delivering subsidized studio and workspaces for fashion designers." Designer and retailers Down Under are pleased with the news, believing that the grant will be a catalyst for job generation and serve to support small businesses. {Business of Fashion}

