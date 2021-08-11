Sponsored Story
ABERIZK Is Hiring A Sales Associate / Social Media Assistant In Nolita, NY

New women's concept store Aberizk is seeking a Sales Associate / Social Media Assistant.
Aberizk is a multi-brand concept, that focuses on independent / emerging designers and ethically produced clothing.

Aberizk is looking for a female part-time Sales Associate / Social Media assistant. This Sales Associate position requires the ability to style customers, drive conversion and met sales goals. Duties also include restocking merchandise, optimizing POS system, visual merchandising store and maintaining fitting rooms.

You’ll also help run social media accountants including: planning, producing and managing posts, generating creative concepts for all platforms. This position requires maintaining a strong visual aesthetic and generating a community online.

-Retail sales experience is preferred, not required
-Ability to build strong customer relationships
-Awareness of luxury fashion trends
-3 years in social media and or related position
-Strong knowledge of Instagram and Tik Tok
-Great visual eye, with the ability to compose and create
-Knowledge of photoshop / photo editing

Please send your resume and relevant work examples, and personal social media account to be considered for this position.

Submissions without relevant work/socials will not be considered.

Pay: Hourly + Commission - based off experience. 

To Apply: Please send your resume to info@shopaberizk.com, subject line Sales Associate / Social Media Assistant.

