August 24, 2021
Alexandra Grecco Is Seeking A Production Intern In New York, NY

Alexandra Grecco is in an exciting period of growth. Our Production team is looking for a highly motivated intern to assist with our multi-faceted design and production process. Intern must be able to receive college credit.
Alexandra Grecco: Production Intern
*Candidate must be able to receive college credit

Job Type: Part-Time (3-4 days a week). The candidate will be asked to work from our
corporate office in New York City’s Garment District. All Covid protocols will be strictly
enforced.

Alexandra Grecco is in an exciting period of growth. Our Production team is looking for a highly motivated intern to assist with our multi-faceted design and production process. This is an opportunity to hit the ground running at a fun, fast-paced company with many opportunities to learn about the production timeline. The role will report to the Production Manager and Production Assistant and will also assist our Founder.

Job Description: As an integral member of the team, you will be tasked with:
• General Garment District pick-ups and drop-offs
• Sourcing local materials and trims
• Helping prepare packages for bridal production orders and for overseas partners
• Assisting with embroidery and fabric quality control for bridal production (keeping
records of bulk cuttings, embroidery standards, etc.)
• Measuring custom patterns before being sent out for embroidery
• Supporting communication between local factories and vendors
• Updating and creating seasonal files (BOM/trimsheets/linesheets)
• Developing libraries for previous seasons materials, trims, and embellishments
• Facilitating with new collection patternmaking (if applicable)

Job Qualifications:
• Currently be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fashion related studies
• Must hold a strong desire to assist the production team in all daily tasks, as well as long
term projects
• Be self-motivated and dedicated
• Hold good time management skills with an extreme attention to details
• Be open to the learning process
• Previous internship experience is a plus, as is familiarity with the Garment District
Compensation:
• College credit

To Apply: info@alexandragrecco.com

About Alexandra Grecco: Alexandra Grecco’s clean lines and chic silhouettes cater to a bride who is not afraid to take a step or two away from traditional bridal fashion. The line, which debuted to much acclaim in 2014, marries the simplicity and ease of Alexandra’s vision with the most luxurious silks and the finest hand-embroidery techniques. The pieces are created and produced in New York City’s Garment District

