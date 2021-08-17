Must Read: Allbirds Launches Activewear, the Road Ahead for Black Designers

Photo: Courtesy of Allbirds

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Allbirds is launching activewear

Allbirds is building on its apparel offering with an activewear collection launching on Aug. 17. The brand's Natural Run Apparel line features a legging ($98), a bike short ($68), a running short ($68) and two tanks ($68 and $48). Each piece is made with premium natural fibers, labeled with its carbon footprint and available in sizes XS-XXXL. {Fashionista Inbox}

The road ahead for Black designers

In the latest issue of Business of Fashion, Sheena Butler-Young reports on the challenges facing Black designers today, following a year of efforts like the 15 Percent Pledge and initiatives like it that spotlight and uplift their work. "For many Black entrepreneurs, all of that support has amounted to everything and, on some days, not much at all," she writes. "They find themselves grateful for new opportunities birthed out of a year of heightened focus on supporting people of color yet immersed in the sobering reality that even on a more level playing field, the odds are stacked against small fashion businesses." {Business of Fashion}

Black Fashion Fair's collaboration with Haus of Cité Soleil will benefit Hope for Haiti

This week, Antoine Gregory's Black Fashion Fair dropped a collaboration with David Jean's Haus of Cité Soleil that's inspired by Haiti, in the aftermath of the country's devastating earthquake. (Both Jean and Gregory are of Haitian descent.) Proceeds from the collection — which consists of an oversized tee, a crewneck sweatshirt and a bracelet — will go to Hope for Haiti; Black Fashion Fair has also pledged to donate $5,000 to the organization. {Twitter/@bibbygregory}

Nail art is more than a style statement — it's Black history and culture

As part of The Cut's Black Beauty Matters package, Asia Milia Ware writes about the importance of nail art in Black culture and the role it plays in the community, spotlighting five Black individuals and their nail artists, with visuals by Courtney Sofiah Yates. {The Cut}

