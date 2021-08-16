Araks Annual Swim Sale Event, 8/16 - 8/22

2 Gallery 2 Images

Araks' iconic lingerie, swim and sleepwear has developed a cult following; from a cameo in Lost in Translation to a devoted clientele that includes Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kelsy Lu. Sustainably and thoughtfully crafted in New York - Araks offers a completely unique and unexpected color palette across styles ~ neon green lace lingerie that's ALSO incredibly chic? YES!

Everything Araks makes is intended to let women feel at ease and naturally beautiful ~ to give them something that enhances, not distracts.

