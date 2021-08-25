ASTRSK Is Hiring A PR Account Executive In New York, NY

ASTRSK helps brands that embrace their rebellious side earn meaningful media coverage, connect with brand advocates, and build public leadership campaigns.



The foundational piece of our larger teams, ASTRSK Assistant Account Executives and Account Executives are passionate, excited to learn more about the startup industry and provide support to the rest of the team to meet client goals and deadlines.



They possess strong organizational skills, an enthusiastic attitude, an ability to prioritize and keep others on track, and a desire to excel within the company.



They are responsible for a foundational understanding of client messaging in order to compile meeting agendas and action items and to research and compile client media and relevant industry coverage. Their understanding of messaging, protocol, and strategy will lead them to early-level pitching and media relations, along with light client relations.

The Ideal AAE/AE Must Possess:



● Interest or experience in DTC/e-commerce, consumer brands, and the health & wellness space

● A Bachelor’s degree is a must, preferably in public relations or communications

● A least one year of prior PR experience, with familiarity in Cision, Muckrack and PR tools

● A self-motivated attitude and eagerness to grow in the PR world

● Strong written and verbal communication skills

● Strong time management skills and the ability to work across multiple deadlines while not losing track of deliverables

● Ability to keep their eyes and ears on the stories shaping our industry

Those interested in applying should reach out to hiring@astrskpr.com with their resume and a kickass cover letter sharing why you would be a great addition to our team!



This is your chance to really make a first impression, show us what you got and remember, #BeWeird.