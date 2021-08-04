Sponsored Story
Babel Fair Showroom Is Seeking Sales Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a remote intern, must be a college senior! 2-3 days required.
babel fair

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a remote intern! 2-3 days required. Babel Fair Showroom represents international designers and works with notable retailers (Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales, etc). This is a wholesale intern position and unpaid.

Our Intern will have a great opportunity to learn about the wholesale side of fashion retail, as well as work with great designers and buyers. We are a small company so there is a lot of opportunity to grow and learn within our business. Can start immediately! 

Skills & Responsibilities: 

  • Store research and email outreach 
  • Data entry into Showroom Exchange 
  • Assisting on Zoom  
  • Assistance with Social Media 
  • Sample Management 

Job Title: Sales Intern 

Time: 15-20 hrs/week 

UNPAID: This position is unpaid but can be used for school credit. Must be a college senior.

To Apply: Please send your resume to haylie@babelfair.com, subject line Sales Internship.

