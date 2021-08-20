August 20, 2021
Must Read: What Fashion Can Learn From #Bamarush TikTok, Ouai to Launch Candles

Plus, Susan Alexandra drops collab with Hello Kitty.
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

What fashion can learn from #BamaRush TikTok
Kendra Scott's years of courting Southern-based sororities paid off last week when the hashtags #rushtok and #bamarush went viral on TikTok. According to Tribe Dynamics, these sorority rush videos generated at least $4 million in earned media value over the week, which is on par with a major brand campaign. "Omnipresence in niche segments can quickly turn into mainstream exposure, and eventually, sales," writes Joan Kennedy in a piece for Business of Fashion on what #BamaRush says about the future of fashion on TikTok. "#Rushtok reinforced emerging ideas about the way people shop — and especially that purchasing decisions can be inspired by more than a brand's marketing campaign or a celebrity endorsement. {Business of Fashion

Ouai to launch candles
Like many of us during quarantine, Ouai has gotten into the candle-making game. The brand, founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, will release two of its signature scents — Melrose Place, made with refreshing notes of champagne, bergamot and white musk; and North Bondi, made with sultry hints of apple blossom, freesia, sandalwood and cedar — as candles. They're each priced at $44 and made with a chemical-free blend of coconut and soy wax that promise a burn time of 55 hours. While the candles won't officially launch until early September, there's a waitlist where you can sign up to be among the first to smell them. {Elle

Susan Alexandra drops collab with Hello Kitty 
Fashion's favorite beaded bag designer Susan Alexandra has teamed up with Sanrio's Hello Kitty® on a capsule collection that features a Hello Kitty Face bag, a ruby red bow bag, a ruby red hair bow, a watermelon pink hair bow, a dangly, shimmering bag charm and a strawberry headband. All of the pieces will be available starting Friday on the brand's website and are expected to sell out within the first few hours. "I have been so excited to put my own spin on the myth, the legend, Kitty White," said Susan Korn, founder of Susan Alexandra, in a press release. "During the design process, I learned so much about her, her family, her hobbies...turns out we have a lot in common!" {Fashionista inbox} 

Susan Alexandra x Hello Kitty. 

Susan Alexandra x Hello Kitty. 

Live shopping platforms are betting on beauty
TalkShopLive, Agora, Verishop and more are making a big push for live commerce as social media shopping continues to pick up steam. All platforms have seen significant growth in the beauty category, given that beauty consumers are "particularly keen to learn as much about a company and its products as possible prior to purchasing," writes Alexa Tietjen, explaining the growing popularity of livestreamed shopping experiences for WWD. "In years past, malls and department stores were the go-to for in-person, social shopping environments in which consumers could choose from a curated selection of products with the help of sales associates. The emergence of online shopping, paired with a proliferation of product, paved a path for influencers to become digital retailers in their own right, an evolution that COVID-19 seemed to cement." {WWD

