August 17, 2021
Publish date:

8 Hair Perfumes You Won't Want to Stop Spritzing

Yes, your hair wants its own signature scent.
Author:
gisou-hair-perfume-main

Sure, you could spritz your traditional perfume into your hair, but they're often made with alcohols and other ingredients that can be harsh and drying to strands. Enter hair fragrances, with their formulas designed specifically for application to hair, which not only tend to last longer than many spray-on-skin fragrances, but also (in some cases) offer protective benefits that don't create buildup or oily residue. Even better? Hair perfumes can be a less-expensive way to try out iconic, fancy fragrances (Frederic Malle! Byredo!) before investing in the traditional version. Trust us, your hair does want its own signature scent.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up eight of our very favorite hair perfumes you won't want to stop misting. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

acqua-di-parma-peonia-nobile-hair-perfume
sachajuan-protective-hair-perfume
pacifica-indian-coconut-nectar-hair-body-mist
8
Gallery
8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

fragrance candle gift guide 2020
Beauty

27 Truly Delightful Ways to Gift Fragrance This Year

We found a slew of perfumes and candles for every taste — plus room sprays, linen refreshers and even a heavenly scented laundry detergent.

nordstrom anniversary sale beauty promo
Beauty

58 Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Score at This Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Out of 284 skin, hair, makeup and fragrance items on sale, these are the stand-outs, hand-selected by our beauty editor.

perfumes-promo
Beauty

The Coolest Thing in Fragrance Right Now is Scents You Don't Have to Spray

Just swipe, roll, dust or massage 'em on.

supergoop-shimmershade
Beauty

The 33 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including skin-saving gadgets, glow-enhancing highlighters, curly-hair miracle workers and more.