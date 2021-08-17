8 Hair Perfumes You Won't Want to Stop Spritzing

Photo: Courtesy of Gisou

Sure, you could spritz your traditional perfume into your hair, but they're often made with alcohols and other ingredients that can be harsh and drying to strands. Enter hair fragrances, with their formulas designed specifically for application to hair, which not only tend to last longer than many spray-on-skin fragrances, but also (in some cases) offer protective benefits that don't create buildup or oily residue. Even better? Hair perfumes can be a less-expensive way to try out iconic, fancy fragrances (Frederic Malle! Byredo!) before investing in the traditional version. Trust us, your hair does want its own signature scent.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up eight of our very favorite hair perfumes you won't want to stop misting. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.