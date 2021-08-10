11 Liquid Eye Shadows For the Easiest Makeup Application Ever

Photo: Courtesy of Violette FR

Eye shadow is often regarded as one of the most complicated makeup techniques to master. But allow us to introduce you to the utter simplicity and ease of liquid eye shadow. Whether matte, metallic, pigmented or sheer, a few quick swipes is all it takes to create exactly the look you're going for. Plus, they come equipped with applicators that are actually functional — and the best method for blending them to perfection is using a (clean!) finger tip. See? Easy.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 11 of our favorite liquid eye shadow formulas — click through to see (and shop) them all, and get swiping.

