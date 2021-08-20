August 20, 2021
11 Room Sprays to Make Your Home Feel (and Smell) Fancy

Few things are as luxurious as a carefully chosen home fragrance.
Few things are as luxurious as a carefully-chosen home fragrance. And while we're big fans of candles, sometimes it's nice to change things up with a scent that's not, you know, flammable. Room sprays — many of which come from the most coveted fragrance, wellness and home goods brands out there — are the perfect way to freshen up your space without having to strike a match. You can even spritz them directly onto linens, and then luxuriate in the feeling of being wrapped in a Byredo-scented throw blanket (highly recommend). 

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a handful of the very best scented room sprays suited for just about any olfactory preference. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

nest-linen-room-spray
the-laundress-home-spray
osea-parachute-rest-linen-mist
11
Gallery
11 Images

