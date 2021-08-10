Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassadors, Can a Brand Publish a Magazine People Actually Want to Read?

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.'s newest brand ambassadors

In its September 2021 cover story, Harper's Bazaar announced that Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are now Tiffany & Co. brand ambassadors. They're the latest celebrities to join the now-LVMH-owned jewelry company's roster, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rosé. {Harper's Bazaar}

Can a brand publish a magazine people actually want to read?

Business of Fashion's Alexandra Mondalek reports on the history of brands launching magazines, how these editorial platforms have evolved, what value they bring and, of course, who reads them. {Business of Fashion}

Demna Gvasalia talks Balenciaga Couture with Hamish Bowles

"A lot of people see me in the context of streetwear, but that's not at all how I see myself as a designer": Hamish Bowles spoke with Demna Gvasalia about Balenciaga's return to haute couture, adding his own spin to the category, referencing the house's archives and honoring its founder for Vogue. {Vogue}

