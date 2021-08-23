Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany & Co., Sephora's Sephoria Returns Virtually

Beyoncé and Jay-Z for the Tiffany & Co. Fall 2021 About Love campaign. Photo: Mason Poole/Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear in the Fall 2021 Tiffany & Co. campaign

As the new faces of Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear in the luxury jeweler's Fall 2021 "About Love" campaign, photographed by Mason Poole. In the image released on Monday, the couple appears in formalwear, posing in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Equals Pi," a painting from 1982 which has been part of a private collection from its creation until now, per Tiffany. Beyoncé wears the Tiffany Diamond, which weighs 128.54 carats and has 82 facets; Jay-Z, meanwhile, is adorned with Jean Schlumberger's Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of cufflinks for the campaign. {Fashionista inbox}

Sephora's Sephoria returns virtually

Sephora's annual beauty event Sephoria returns virtually on Sept. 18. It will be open to the public for free, and will include beauty personalities and founders such as Jonathan Van Ness, Jackie Aina, Hyram Yarbro, Danessa Myricks, Patrick Ta, Shani Darden and more. {WWD}



Black founders share their thoughts on fashion's diversity initiatives

Sheena Butler-Young and Chantal Fernandez report on why some Black founders are uneasy about fashion's diversity initiatives for Business of Fashion. "Designers and other creatives who had little chance of landing a meeting with major brands and retailers are now mulling a stream of new opportunities," they write. "At the same time, some Black founders worry that closely aligning their own racial identities with those of their brands will alienate some customers. They are also realizing not all retailers are coming to them with offers that are in the best long-term interest of their brands." {Business of Fashion}

The fashion Instagram accounts influencing TV

Fawnia Soo Hoo explores the popular fashion Instagram accounts that are impacting TV for Refinery29. "The new class of fan accounts tracks shows while they are still being filmed, offering fresh perspectives and lightning speed-to-market at a time when fans are looking to feed their voracious interests in the lead-up to the releases," she writes. "Created for the fans by the fans, the niche power players not only influence the public but also brand sales by allowing fans to shop pieces while they’re still available." {Refinery29}

