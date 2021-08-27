BLKpr Is Hiring A VIP + Celebrity Relations Account Coordinator In Los Angeles

BLKpr is a LA based full-service creative PR agency with extensive experience in overall brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity placement & impactful media mentions. We're a group of Genuine and talented creatives that are well-connected, authentic and results driven.

We work collaboratively with international brands and the next generation of ground breaking talent across the fashion, beauty & wellness space. We curate unique PR strategies individually tailored to each client.

CELEBRITY + VIP SHOWROOM COORDINATOR RESPONSIBILITIES ENTAIL:



-Maintain accurate and updated records of all sample trafficking activity and confirmed upcoming credits

-Support with all sample requests, logistics, outgoing shipments, returns and local send-outs sample trafficking to magazines, stylists, influencers

-Maintain updated stylist list

-Lead stylist pulls in the showroom as needed

-Monitor VIPS and gather press clippings of client placements

-Execute new media and influencer research

-Support team with day-to-day activity and special projects

-Work with multiple teams including VIP, Beauty, Influencer and Celebrities to manage and support with all Showroom activity, inclusive of product seeding (loaning and gifting)

-Ensuring timely returns from stylists

-Take on a leadership role with regards to training and managing interns

-Responsible for the general housekeeping of Showroom, ensuring it is kept orderly, tidy and merchandised at all times

-Develop and manage relationships with editors stylists and influencers by handling pulls for showroom requests

-Support with managing deliveries and inventory of seasonal collections

-Utilize Sparkle for trafficking samples

-Manage International shipments and transfers of inventory

-Assist the team with monitoring and reporting on press coverage across clients

-Support with monthly reporting

-Remain knowledgeable and up to date on all client collections.



To Apply: Please send your resume to kate@blkpr.com, subject line VIP + Celebrity Relations Account Coordinator.