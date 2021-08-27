BLKpr Is Seeking Celebrity & VIP Fashion Public Relations Intern In Los Angeles

BLKpr handles editorial, celebrity placements, influencer integration for clients. By introducing our brands to top celebrity stylists and VIP gatekeepers, we can achieve organic placements and endorsements with world-famous models, actors, singers, and athletes.

We are a creative agency with extensive experience in overall brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity placement & impactful media mentions. We're a group of Genuine and talented creatives that are well-connected, authentic and results driven.

We work collaboratively with international brands and the next generation of ground breaking talent across the fashion, beauty & wellness space. We curate unique PR strategies individually tailored to each client.

We are seeking an intern to assist our LA-based team with the following responsibilities and learn the ropes alongside our BLKpr celebrity/ VIP sector:

Helping garner placements on celebrities and in editorial sections of magazines that use freelance stylists, doing pick ups/drop off's with merchandise, bagging up items, assisting stylists while in the showroom, merchandising and maintaining the aesthetics of the showrooms, gathering images to pitch to stylists for their clients upcoming events, assisting the gifting team with processing gifting requests, and outlook for any placements on celebrities.

VIP/Influencer Relations



o Help create monthly target lists of diverse and on-brand influencers for multiple clients

o Assist in maintenance of agency databases for Media/Influencers

o Monitor and report social coverage/placements

o Research socially relevant trends and social media influencers for brand campaigns

o Collaboratively brainstorm for brand partnerships/social activations

o Actively participate in strategizing VIP relationships to promote fashion and lifestyle brands

Showroom



o Assist in showroom management, including tracking inventory using our database

o Assist in packaging VIP and influencer gifting for multiple clients

o Organization of multiple brand inventory and maintenance of a clean and professional showroom space

o Support showroom team in celebrity stylist appointments



To Apply: Please send your resume to kate@blkpr.com, subject line Celebrity & VIP Fashion PR Internship.