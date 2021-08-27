August 27, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

BLKpr Is Seeking Celebrity & VIP Fashion Public Relations Intern In Los Angeles

BLKpr is an LA based Public Relations and influencer marketing agency specializing in Fashion.
Author:

BLKpr handles editorial, celebrity placements, influencer integration for clients. By introducing our brands to top celebrity stylists and VIP gatekeepers, we can achieve organic placements and endorsements with world-famous models, actors, singers, and athletes.

We are a creative agency with extensive experience in overall brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity placement & impactful media mentions. We're a group of Genuine and talented creatives that are well-connected, authentic and results driven.

We work collaboratively with international brands and the next generation of ground breaking talent across the fashion, beauty & wellness space. We curate unique PR strategies individually tailored to each client.

We are seeking an intern to assist our LA-based team with the following responsibilities and learn the ropes alongside our BLKpr celebrity/ VIP sector:

Helping garner placements on celebrities and in editorial sections of magazines that use freelance stylists, doing pick ups/drop off's with merchandise, bagging up items, assisting stylists while in the showroom, merchandising and maintaining the aesthetics of the showrooms, gathering images to pitch to stylists for their clients upcoming events, assisting the gifting team with processing gifting requests, and outlook for any placements on celebrities.

VIP/Influencer Relations

o Help create monthly target lists of diverse and on-brand influencers for multiple clients
o Assist in maintenance of agency databases for Media/Influencers
o Monitor and report social coverage/placements
o Research socially relevant trends and social media influencers for brand campaigns
o Collaboratively brainstorm for brand partnerships/social activations
o Actively participate in strategizing VIP relationships to promote fashion and lifestyle brands

Showroom

o Assist in showroom management, including tracking inventory using our database
o Assist in packaging VIP and influencer gifting for multiple clients
o Organization of multiple brand inventory and maintenance of a clean and professional showroom space
o Support showroom team in celebrity stylist appointments 

To Apply: Please send your resume to kate@blkpr.com, subject line Celebrity & VIP Fashion PR Internship.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Pexels - cover-cute-daylight-1698482
Sponsored Story

BLKpr Is Hiring A VIP + Celebrity Relations Account Coordinator In Los Angeles

BLKpr is a LA based full-service creative PR agency with extensive experience in overall brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity placement & impactful media mentions.

Careers

CHAPTER:2 IS SEEKING SPRING ’18 VIP RELATIONS INTERNS IN LOS ANGELES

Chapter:2, a fashion PR, digital marketing, and brand strategy firm with offices in NYC and LA is looking for VIP Relations interns for the SPRING 2018 season to help out in our West Hollywood (LA) location.

karla otto logo
Sponsored Story

Karla Otto Is Seeking Fashion PR, VIP Interns In Los Angeles

Karla Otto Inc. is the leading international public relations and brand strategy agency for luxury, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, culture, art and design industry leaders.

exteriorshot
Sponsored Story

SHO+CO Is Seeking Summer + Fall '21 Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles

SHO+CO is a fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment agency specializing in connecting consumer and luxury brands with Hollywood and the entertainment industry and influencers through a variety of specialized services.