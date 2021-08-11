- Publish date:
Blossom, Inc. (iloveplum) Is Hiring A Junior Production Manager In New York, NY
Blossom, Inc. (iloveplum) is currently seeking a maternity leave cover for a period of 7-8 months starting August/September 2021 for the position of Junior Production Manager for iloveplum. This full-time position is based in Brooklyn, with remote possibility, and will report to the COO and CEO of the brand. There is potential for a permanent position, working under the production director, at the end of the contract period.
DUTIES WILL INCLUDE:
· Partner closely with all departments to ensure timely deliveries of product that meet target margins, time & action deadlines, CPSIA regulations, and internal quality expectations.
· Develop, source and confirm programs on a seasonal basis with a strong focus on achieving targets costs/margin plans, launch deadlines, & manage replenishment program commits.
· Evaluate vendor costing and negotiate best possible pricing; maintain all costing references; maintain product details in internal systems.
· Support integral vendor and cross-functional relationships.
· Closely monitor production schedules, purchase orders and delivery schedules.
· WIP report tracking/update/follow up and weekly review with management
· Ensure timely submission of development & advertising samples from factories to design, marketing and customers
· Remotely meet with design to participate with fit and comment sessions
· Communicate and enforce Blossom, Inc’s production, quality, and delivery requirements with all suppliers.
· Communicate with logistics partner and vendors to ensure that all items are on track for pickup and delivery dates
· Create warehouse receiving orders, and arrange & track shipments from factory to iloveplum team, Warehouse, and international customers
· Availability for virtual team meetings, and departmental touch bases 3-4 times/ week as scheduled
· Manage UPC library and create layouts for hangtag & barcode labels
Recommended Articles
QUALIFICATIONS:
· 3-5 years experience in a sourcing & production role at an apparel company; Childrenswear experience a plus
· Highly proficient with Google suite / Microsoft office
· Understanding of garment construction
· Quick learner
· Reliable and punctual
· Ability to communicate effectively, with the US team and international supplier base
· High level of personal responsibility and accountability
· Detail and solution oriented
· Positive attitude and team player
· Ability to multitask
· Self-motivated when working in a remote environment
· Adobe Illustrator experience a plus
TERMS:
· Contract based, to be negotiated against experience
· 40 hours/week
· Remote will be considered, but open to coming into the office in BK occasionally as-needed is preferred.
Please email a cover letter and resume to: alexia@blossominc.com