BPCM Is Seeking Fall '21 PR Interns In New York and Los Angeles (Paid Internship)

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about fashion, beauty and travel PR, as well as VIP & influencer relations to join our Internship Program for Fall 2021! We are seeking interns who can start as soon as mid-August through mid-August.

BPCM is a fully integrated global agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, specializing in brand building and communications that represents a full range of luxury clients across fashion, beauty, and the travel, wine & spirits sectors. BPCM prides itself on fostering an educational internship experience to prepare candidates for the next steps in their PR and Communications careers.

BPCM’s internship program is a great way to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure to the fashion business and community. Our internship program is designed so that our interns gain a well-rounded introduction to the industry while providing motivated and interested students with knowledge of the industry and a meaningful and educational experience. Our ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with solid multi-tasking abilities who have a strong interest in fashion and culture, are computer savvy, informed about news and have the ability to thrive in a deadline driven environment.

To qualify for our internship program in New York you must:

Be available for a hybrid remote and in-person internship digitally (via phone, computer or other camera-enabled devices) for a minimum of 2 - 3 days per week from 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Have the ability to come into the New York office as-needed

Be available for a full semester or 3 - 4 month commitment

Stipend: $15/hour

To apply for New York, please email your resume along with the division (Fashion or Travel, Wine & Spirits) interested in as well as an objective to NYINTERNSHIP@BPCM.COM.

To qualify for our internship program in Los Angeles you must:

Be available to come into our office in-person in Los Angeles for a minimum of 2 - 3 days per week from 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM

Be available for a full semester or 3 - 4 month commitment

Stipend: $15/hour

To apply for Los Angeles, please email your resume along with the division (Fashion, Beauty, or Travel, Wine & Spirits in the subject line) you are interested in as well as an objective to LAINTERNSHIPS@BPCM.COM.

Additional skills:

Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience preferred), knowledge of Launch Metrics (FashionGPS) a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to):

Checking for and clipping online and print coverage for clients, assisting with sample inventory monitoring, assisting with sample send-outs, returns and pitches, assisting on reporting client press coverage, researching current industry news and trends, researching relevant editors, influencers and VIP talent based on specific client projects and needs, searching for editor, influencer and talent placements on social media as well as photo agency websites, assisting with giftings and mailers, maintaining showroom organization and assisting with collection showroom displays and picking up and dropping off samples to stylists for VIP fittings as needed.