Camron PR Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Camron PR is seeking a highly motivated, creative, and driven Social Media Manager with 2-3 years of experience in social media, content creation and community management to join a New York-based digital team working across the intersections of design, luxury lifestyle, and innovation. This person will play a key role in both supporting and leading client work and will be able to skillfully manage priorities across multiple accounts.

This position is work-from-home through September 2021, and based in Camron’s New York office long-term, which will utilize a hybrid in-office / location-flexible arrangement.

Who We Are

Camron PR is a leading international PR agency specializing in design-oriented businesses of all kinds. With offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Milan, and Shanghai, we bring a truly global outlook to our work, and our clients come from all over the world.

THE POSITION

As a Social Media Manager, you will combine creativity and strategic thinking, and have the ability to grow your clients’ digital presence, with a focus on social media and content creation.

You have an in-depth knowledge of the social media landscape. You are able to proactively concept engaging social media strategies, create content calendars from content curation to copywriting, produce audits and reports with analytics, and execute influencer programs with an emphasis on delivering results.

You have strong written communications skills and will also be capable of representing the Digital Team in client meetings.

Primary Responsibilities:

Developing creative strategies and campaigns for clients, to support their digital marketing and social media efforts

Lead the development and ongoing management of content calendars for our clients

Preparing, posting, and scheduling content on all major social platforms for clients, including Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok and Facebook

Manage day-to-day community engagement on all social media platforms

Providing high-level reporting across social channels, and leveraging data and insights to take advantage of opportunities to drive traffic and engagement

Contributing to Camron’s social media channels

Researching and reporting relevant digital campaigns sourcing daily links about the digital world for our daily internal newsletter

Engage with social media influencers and establish working relationships

Create, optimize and report on social media advertising campaigns for clients

Track the digital media landscape and present opportunities for clients, as well as the wider agency team

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to wider team, as well as managing up / keeping the senior team apprised of project development

Participate in creative brainstorms and put forth fresh ideas to the team

Qualifications:

2-3 years experience in a social media role

Exceptional writing skills; a knack for writing engaging, Internet-friendly copy and the ability to easily adapt your voice to different brands

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proactive, enthusiastic, with a positive attitude and sense of humour

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and stay cool under pressure

Self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced environment

Can-do attitude--no job is too big or too small

Bonus Qualifications:

Use of Adobe Creative Suite / graphic design background

A background in or working knowledge of design, art, or architecture is a plus, but not a requirement

Benefits:

Full medical, dental, and vision insurance

Generous PTO in addition to holidays

Salary commensurate with experience

How To Apply: Submit a resume and cover letter to Kyle Bella at kyle.bella@camronpr.com