Catbird Is Hiring A Social Media & Community Manager In Brooklyn, NY

Catbird is filling an exciting new role within our marketing team for a seasoned content creator with a deep focus in brand storytelling, influencer relations, community engagement, and social growth.

Catbird is filling an exciting new role within our marketing team for a seasoned content creator with a deep focus in brand storytelling, influencer relations, community engagement, and social growth. We are seeking a candidate who has 3-5 years of previous social media marketing experience within the fashion or consumer goods industry. This position will be primarily responsible for driving engagement across all existing channels and building out emerging channels from launch strategy onward. This will be achieved with a strong vision for compelling and innovative branded content as well as a sophisticated understanding of how community driven content can exponentially grow a brand’s awareness and connection to its audience.

Key Responsibilities

SOCIAL CONTENT:

Own day to day management of Catbird’s primary social channels, becoming a familiar face and voice to our audience, and executing on the Catbird tone set forth by our Creative Director

Ideate on new content and storytelling through the lens of Catbird’s visual ethos and language, and in close partnership with the Catbird art department

Co-own the marketing calendar, creating social content briefs for needed visuals and assets, with clear communication and deadlines across departments and freelancers. Develop content series that will become uniquely and undeniably tied to the Catbird brand, and that can be used cross-channel.

Identify and expand on Catbird and industry best practices while also testing emerging trends and strategies.

INFLUENCER:

Partner with the marketing team to build out Catbird’s first semi-automated approach to influencer marketing through existing industry knowledge and research of agency and platform partners.

Expertise in how brands can scale up influencer gifting and content generation while maintaining its voice. In other words, you deeply understand the difference between scaling and saturation in every aspect of brand marketing.

Maintain a gifting and compensation budget for all influencers, and report on program’s ROI and seasonal performance patterns.

INTEGRATED MARKETING

Partner with the Marketing Director and agency partner to shift high performing organic content into paid social and display assets.

Work across marketing, ecommerce, and retail to bring virtual experiences to our community outside of New York.

Advise team on future proofing tactics such as early adoption of new platforms, algorithmic changes, and localization strategies internationally.

Our Ideal Candidate

3-5 years of social media management experience

Alongside still imagery, you have an expert understanding of how text, audio, video, and even lo-fi elements are best used across platforms.

Video editing skills are a huge plus, but not required, as this role will also help to build out a team of freelancers as the role grows.

You have a finger on the pulse of art, culture, music, fashion, activism, and sustainability - and can identify influential people across these verticals who embody the Catbird ethos and can participate in meaningful dialogues with our community.

Knowledge of contracts, deal memos, and usage rights - and experience in fair and equitable negotiations.

Please submit resume and cover letter. No phone calls please. APPLY HERE