The CFDA Awards Will Return in November

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As the American fashion industry makes moves to attempt a return to "normal" by gradually reintroducing in-person events (with more detailed health guidelines in place, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its highly-contagious Delta variant), one of its biggest nights has set a comeback date. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Monday that its annual awards gala will be happening IRL later this year, after getting delayed and ultimately going all-virtual in 2020.

Though typically slated for early summer, the 2021 CFDA Awards will take place on Nov. 10. It's also moving from the Brooklyn Museum (where it was hosted in 2018 and 2019) to Manhattan's The Pool and The Grill (a.k.a. the former Four Seasons restaurant) in the Seagram Building on Park Avenue; in its reporting, WWD noted that it has a much smaller capacity than past venues, intuiting that the guest list for the 2021 ceremony will be much tighter. The CFDA assured that the event "will take place in accordance with CDC and New York State Health Guidelines."

"This is an important moment in American fashion. There is much excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week, as well as the top caliber of diverse talent making their mark on the city and the global fashion landscape," Steven Kolb, the CFDA's CEO, said, in a statement. "The awards are CFDA's biggest fundraiser of the year supporting our scholarship program, and we look forward to our industry coming together, in person again, to celebrate the very best of American creativity."

Further details — such as the celebrity host, categories and nominees — are expected at a later date.

