Publish date:

The CFDA Awards Will Return in November

They're moving from Brooklyn to Park Avenue.
Author:
Carine Roitfeld poses the Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert Award and Tom Ford during the Winners Walk during the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art

As the American fashion industry makes moves to attempt a return to "normal" by gradually reintroducing in-person events (with more detailed health guidelines in place, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its highly-contagious Delta variant), one of its biggest nights has set a comeback date. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Monday that its annual awards gala will be happening IRL later this year, after getting delayed and ultimately going all-virtual in 2020. 

Though typically slated for early summer, the 2021 CFDA Awards will take place on Nov. 10. It's also moving from the Brooklyn Museum (where it was hosted in 2018 and 2019) to Manhattan's The Pool and The Grill (a.k.a. the former Four Seasons restaurant) in the Seagram Building on Park Avenue; in its reporting, WWD noted that it has a much smaller capacity than past venues, intuiting that the guest list for the 2021 ceremony will be much tighter. The CFDA assured that the event "will take place in accordance with CDC and New York State Health Guidelines."

"This is an important moment in American fashion. There is much excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week, as well as the top caliber of diverse talent making their mark on the city and the global fashion landscape," Steven Kolb, the CFDA's CEO, said, in a statement. "The awards are CFDA's biggest fundraiser of the year supporting our scholarship program, and we look forward to our industry coming together, in person again, to celebrate the very best of American creativity."

Recommended Articles

Further details — such as the celebrity host, categories and nominees — are expected at a later date.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

hp-raf-simons-cfda-awards-2017
News

Here Are the 2018 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees and Honorees

The winners will be announced on June 4 at a ceremony in Brooklyn, hosted by Issa Rae.

hp-2019-cfda-awards-nominees-honorees
News

Here Are the 2019 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees and Honorees

The winners will be announced on June 3 and the ceremony will return to Brooklyn Museum.

cfda awards canceled
News

The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards Have Been Postponed

Following a similar announcement from the Met Gala, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Brandon Maxwell CFDA Award 2019
News

Here Are the 2020 CFDA Award Nominees

The organization also confirmed that there will be no ceremony this year.