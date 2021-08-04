CHAPTER 2 IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, CANNABIS DIVISION IN EITHER LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK OR REMOTE

Chapter 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working across our Cannabis Division. The Cannabis Division Account Executive will report directly to our Cannabis Division Lead. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner, a self-starter, reliable, and proactive. Additionally, the candidate must possess foundational knowledge in cannabis, strong written and organization skills, perform well under pressure, come with strong creative thinking skills, and thrive in a fast-paced environment while working on multiple projects simultaneously.



This candidate will provide support to our Cannabis Division Lead and will have day to day and strategic long term responsibilities regarding list maintenance, reporting, writing press releases, pitches and media research, with opportunities to grow within the team.

Responsibilities:



● Support our Cannabis division from across all our offices to drive client KPIs and oversee the day-to-day account management of our clients

● Act as day-to-day client contact for clients and address major client issues thoughtfully and effectively

● Work closely with internal team to develop strong pitches and assist in securing top-level media that embodies the brands voice, both larger brand feature stories and product placement

● Develop cannabis-centric press lists and top tier contacts; lead execution of active pitching, opportunity securement, and release distribution

● Create and review client PR assets and media lists before distribution to ensure they are cohesive with campaign objectives and narrative

● Assist account lead in building cohesive, strategic and impactful publicity campaigns through cultivating subject matter that adds value to new business prospects as well as existing clients

● Assist in organizing, staffing, and promoting events, interviews, seeding initiatives, activations, etc.; ensure post-event materials are drafted, approved, and distributed

Requirements:



● A minimum of 2 years full-time experience working with an agency in a Public Relations capacity; applicants with prior cannabis related experience will be prioritized

● Strong verbal and written communication skills

● Strong time management skills, ability to multitask, intelligent – this role requires managing many different areas of PR simultaneously, does not get stressed under pressure

● Fundamental knowledge and understanding of Cannabis and Health & Wellness industries

● A strong work ethic with the ability to work remotely

● Ability to actively engage both colleagues and clients in open communication

● Desire to learn and further develop an appreciation for the Cannabis industry

● Team player with great communication skills; able to work with others as well as independently

● Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

● Ability to meet strict deadlines and manage time effectively

● Proficient with MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, MuckRack, and social media platforms

COMPENSATION: Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience

BENEFITS INCLUDE:



● Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees

● Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees

● For company policies and commitments, please see here.

● Company PTO Policy upon request.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading “Cannabis Division AE Position.” Please no phone calls or emailing additional members of the team. Only those who follow instructions for resume submission will be considered.