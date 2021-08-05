CHAPTER 2 SEEKING PR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR, EMERGING & DESIGNER FASHION DIVISION (NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES)

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm with teams in NY, LA and Miami, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency leading our Emerging and Designer Fashion Division.

The full-time role of Emerging and Designer Fashion Division PR Director will report directly to our Fashion Division’s Vice President or Lead as well as the agency’s senior leadership. Across all divisions our PR Directors strategize and execute our clients’ day-to-day public relations efforts, direct support staff as well as direct internal Chapter 2 initiatives and activities including company pitching, and have developed strong relationships with both media and clients.

The ideal candidate for this role must possess in-depth knowledge of the fashion industry and current culture. They need to be a strong leader, who is highly organized and can easily direct multiple accounts, projects, and responsibilities. We are looking for talent who are passionate and proactive on their campaigns, outreach, and management. Additionally we are looking for excellent writing/editing skills, a strong strategic thinker, and top notch communicator. This role must perform well under pressure and come with strong creative thinking skills and ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment while working on multiple campaigns and clients simultaneously. While our agency runs from a space where creativity and collaboration thrive, we are eager for this role to be a trusted resource for our fashion clients, where constructive communication, managing challenges, and optimization based on lessons learned can be addressed without senior leadership’s constant presence. The role is based in our New York City office, but we are open to candidates who are in Los Angeles.

Our ideal candidate has 6+ years experience in a fashion public relations or marketing capacity, with deep knowledge and interest in streetwear, luxury, and emerging designers. Candidates with experience in-house with a top brand or leading agency will be prioritized for this role.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:



● Be a thoughtful and empowering leader of our purpose-driven communications agency

● Manage and mentor our Fashion division team across all our offices to drive client goals and KPIs with guidance from Fashion Division Lead

● Oversee the day-to-day account management of fashion clients

● Serve as main contact for your clients building a strong meaningful relationships with them

● Address campaigns opportunities and obstacles thoughtfully and effectively

● Work with team in developing long-term plans, insights, and program recommendations for clients, demonstrating a thorough understanding of their brand, industry competition and relevant media; actively help build cohesive, strategic, and meaningful communications campaigns

● Spearhead and execute PR campaigns through a demonstrated, working knowledge of relevant media and communications platforms and outlets; lead the proactive outreach to target editors and stylists to secure top level media coverage and increase brand visibility

● Create and execute client campaign strategies through carefully crafted communication and PR plans that interlock with client’s objectives

● Collaborate with clients on their messaging and visual assets

● Oversee the production, edit and publishing of press/marketing materials including client pitches, releases, media alerts, and bios making them dynamic and press worthy

● Develop fashion focused press lists including top tier, regional and niche media contacts

● Assist in securing top-level media that embodies the brands voice, both larger brand feature stories, profiles and product placement

● Initiating new, creative pitches and brand building opportunities

● Lead execution of active communication, pitching, press release distribution and opportunity securement for online, print, broadcast and podcast media who cover cannabis industry and the powerful voices of change we work with

● Communicating on a daily basis with editors/media outside of cannabis (business, fashion, lifestyle, design, technology and entertainment channels

● Review all client marketing assets and media lists before distribution to ensure they are cohesive with campaign objectives and narrative

● Assist account lead in building cohesive, strategic and impactful publicity campaigns through cultivating subject matter that adds value to new business prospects as well as existing clients

● Assist in organizing staffing, events, interviews, seeding initiatives, activations, etc with greater team and divisions

● Oversee and direct support team in monthly client reporting

● Brainstorming and presenting unique opportunities to continue to elevate Chapter 2’s profile in the industry

● Recruit, manage, mentor, and lead junior staff members

● Work closely with client’s external (and potential) brand partners to lead creative and innovative, results-driven programs with their various business enterprises, partnerships, launches, collaborations and activations

● Work with multi-city teams to organize, staff, produce, and promote activations/events, interviews, press previews, editor meetings, and showroom appointments

● Oversee planning and execution of client events across all company divisions including budget management, vendor relations, sponsor relations, etc. with account team and event vendors/production team

● Oversee all day-to-day PR activities on client accounts including sample trafficking, PR gifting/seeding, and managing showroom collections with account teams

● Oversee monitoring processes for press coverage and reporting to clients; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client; work internal teams on regular updating of client press books and reports

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:



● Thorough knowledge and understanding of principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as the current (and changing!) global media landscape

● Excellent relationships with media contacts and celebrity stylists in fashion, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space

● 6+ years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house with a top brand or at a leading agency

● Experience successfully managing fashion and luxury PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams

● Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities

● Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life

● Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

● Highly adept at multitasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively

● Highly proficient with tools including Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, Muck Rack and social media platforms

● Availability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally

COMPENSATION:



Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits listed below are offered to all our full-time employees.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:



● Health, Dental and Vision insurance available to full-time employees, start upon hire

● Employee Mental Health Program available to all full-time employees, start upon hire

● For company policies and commitments, please see here.

● Company Wellness and PTO Policy available upon request.



INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION: Please submit a cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with the subject line reading "PR Account Director, Fashion" in the subject line