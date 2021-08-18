August 18, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Chloë Sevigny Wearing Chanel at a Target in 2004

As if we needed a reason to revisit these iconic photos.
Chloe Sevigny during Grand Opening of Target Store on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn at Target Store

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With or without context, you've seen the pictures: Chloë Sevigny — chic as ever, clad in Chanel — posing alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal among the aisles of a Target. They crop up on the timeline every once in a while, only sometimes with a backstory. See, they were taken at the opening party for the big-box store's Atlantic Terminal location in Brooklyn in 2004. But you probably wouldn't know that looking at Sevigny's outfit, that has lived on well past the mid-aughts as a Great Outfit. (Frankly, the images are mostly dated by Gyllenhaal's look: a black Lacoste polo, jacquard mini skirt, black flats, plastic hoop earrings.in the mid-2000s. The actor has even been asked about this "cultural artifact" in an interview.)

It was the year Karl Lagerfeld collaborated with H&M, and Sevigny, too, decided to set out on an ambitious fashion crossover of her own, wearing full Chanel to a Target store opening. She opted for a short-sleeved, collarless, black-and-white tweed cropped cardigan with a black mini skirt and open-toe platform lace-front booties (again, it was 2004). A gold-strapped Chanel crossbody completed the look, and sartorial history was made. 

The cardi top is having a moment in the market right now, so shop cardigan sets inspired by Sevigny's mid-aughts look in the gallery, below.

BP. Cropped Rib Cardigan & Camisole Set Nordstrom
Eloquii Cardigan Set
Victor Glemaud Cardi Revolve
