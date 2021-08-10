Sponsored Story
Ciao Lucia Is Hiring Head Designer In Los Angeles

Ciao Lucia is a Los Angeles based women’s clothing brand focused on creating timeless, easy pieces for the girl on eternal vacation. The collection is known for it’s dresses and knitwear that are clean, feminine, and classic.

HEAD DESIGNER ROLE

- Must be creative and passionate about the womenswear market with knowledgeable information about the Ciao Lucia customer
- Research original inspiration for initial seasonal creative meetings
- Source fabrics for new collection from existing and new fabric mills
- Present new styles to creative director and work closely to update old styles
- Accurately spec garments and create tech packs detailing fabrics and trims
- Organize all development fit meetings
- Finalize and execute all styles for new collections
- Cost out each collection according to prior costing rules
- Communicate with showroom on seasonal collection feedback
- Pass off all fabric mill and trim information to production team for bulk production
- Must have prior extensive experience with Photoshop and Illustrator
- Must have 3 - 5 years prior experience in a design role

Full time, must be based in Los Angeles

Email resumes to ciao@ciaolucia.com

