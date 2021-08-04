Sponsored Story
CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A FREELANCE PR MANAGER IN NEW YORK, NY

CL Collective is a boutique content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands.
CL Collective is a boutique content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking a reliable and experienced PR professional to help grow the ongoing development and brand awareness of our clients through media placements and strategic partnerships. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, results-driven with strong relationships within the accessories world. The position is currently freelance and remote.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc.
  • Proactive in pitch development ideas and story opportunities to achieve maximum editorial placement
  • Write press materials: bios, Q&A's, press releases, media alerts, email blasts, etc.
  • Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns and partnerships
  • Manage and coordinate new product launches, desksides and potential events
  • Update all company lists: monthly clipping reports, press coverage, monthly pitches, press calendar, etc.
  • Identify and execute high-quality product placement opportunities & other quality exposure.
  • Identify new business opportunities and grow brand's exposure
  • Manage a team of 1-2 interns, assign and review duties as needed

Requirements

  • BA/BS in journalism, communications, or another relevant area
  • 5+ jewelry or fashion PR experience working in-house and/or agency with a proven track record in garnering placements at top tier outlets, including full features around new product launches.
  • Established, strong industry contacts within jewelry, accessories and/or fashion, both online and in print
  • Experience in working with influencers with both earned and paid media opportunities.
  • Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the fashion and lifestyle industries
  • Excellent verbal, communication and writing skills, including press release writing for products, people, and business developments.
  • Creative, self starter and passionate about fashion
  • Experience working at a start-up driven company is a plus.

To be considered, please submit both a resume and a portfolio of placements to hello@cl-collective.com

