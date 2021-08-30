- Publish date:
CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLICIST & PR INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY
CL Collective is a boutique content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking a reliable and experienced PR professional to help grow the ongoing development and brand awareness of our clients through media placements and strategic partnerships. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, results-driven with strong relationships within the jewelry world. This position is currently freelance and remote.
Responsibilities:
- Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc.
- Proactive in pitch development ideas and story opportunities to achieve maximum editorial placement
- Write press materials: bios, Q&A's, press releases, media alerts, email blasts, etc.
- Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns and partnerships
- Manage and coordinate new product launches, desksides and potential events
- Update all company lists: monthly clipping reports, press coverage, monthly pitches, press calendar, etc.
- Identify and execute high-quality product placement opportunities & other quality exposure.
- Identify new business opportunities and grow brand's exposure
- Manage a team of 1-2 interns, assign and review duties as needed
Requirements:
- BA/BS in journalism, communications, or another relevant area
- 5+ jewelry or fashion PR experience working in-house and/or agency with a proven track record in garnering placements at top tier outlets, including full features around new product launches
- Established, strong industry contacts within jewelry, ACC and/or fashion, both online & in print
- Experience in working with influencers with both earned and paid media opportunities
- Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the fashion and lifestyle industries
- Excellent verbal, communication and writing skills, including press release writing for products, people, and business developments
- Creative, self starter and passionate about fashion
- Experience working at a start-up driven company is a plus
To be considered, please submit both a resume and a portfolio of placements to hello@cl-collective.com
FALL PR INTERNS:
We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR interns to start immediately for the Fall semester.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists
- Monitoring credits and features in print and online media
- Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content
- Researching Influencers and maintaining lists
- Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting
- Manage sample coordination, including runs in the city
- Be able to assist on set for client photoshoots
Requirements:
- Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred
- Relevant internship or job experience a plus
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Attention to detail and multitasking abilities
- Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person
- Be able to commit 3-4 months
We offer a flexible schedule and the opportunity to work remotely. To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com