CL COLLECTIVE IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLICIST & PR INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY

CL Collective is a boutique content and communications agency based in NYC that works with jewelry and accessories brands. We are seeking a reliable and experienced PR professional to help grow the ongoing development and brand awareness of our clients through media placements and strategic partnerships. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, results-driven with strong relationships within the jewelry world. This position is currently freelance and remote.

Responsibilities:



Build, develop and manage brand relationships with editors, celebrities, bloggers, etc.

Proactive in pitch development ideas and story opportunities to achieve maximum editorial placement

Write press materials: bios, Q&A's, press releases, media alerts, email blasts, etc.

Creatively & strategically plan and implement PR campaigns and partnerships

Manage and coordinate new product launches, desksides and potential events

Update all company lists: monthly clipping reports, press coverage, monthly pitches, press calendar, etc.

Identify and execute high-quality product placement opportunities & other quality exposure.

Identify new business opportunities and grow brand's exposure

Manage a team of 1-2 interns, assign and review duties as needed

Requirements:



BA/BS in journalism, communications, or another relevant area

5+ jewelry or fashion PR experience working in-house and/or agency with a proven track record in garnering placements at top tier outlets, including full features around new product launches

Established, strong industry contacts within jewelry, ACC and/or fashion, both online & in print

Experience in working with influencers with both earned and paid media opportunities

Strong understanding and current knowledge of industry trends and competitive brand activity within the fashion and lifestyle industries

Excellent verbal, communication and writing skills, including press release writing for products, people, and business developments

Creative, self starter and passionate about fashion

Experience working at a start-up driven company is a plus

To be considered, please submit both a resume and a portfolio of placements to hello@cl-collective.com

FALL PR INTERNS:



We are seeking motivated, reliable and enthusiastic PR interns to start immediately for the Fall semester.

Responsibilities:

Assist with building and updating master media lists and press contact lists

Monitoring credits and features in print and online media

Brainstorming creative ideas, pitch angles and other content

Researching Influencers and maintaining lists

Assist with drafting pitches, compiling research and reporting

Manage sample coordination, including runs in the city

Be able to assist on set for client photoshoots

Requirements:

Be in college or have a College degree with background in Public Relations/Communications, Media/Journalism or English preferred

Relevant internship or job experience a plus

Excellent communication and writing skills

Attention to detail and multitasking abilities

Able to work productively in a startup environment both virtually or in person

Be able to commit 3-4 months

We offer a flexible schedule and the opportunity to work remotely. To be considered, please submit a resume to hello@cl-collective.com