Must Read: Derek Lam Outlines Future for 10 Crosby, Revolve Takes NYFW

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Derek Lam outlines future for 10 Crosby

Derek Lam is back in the fashion game: After shuttering his namesake label in 2019 and selling his contemporary label to private label firm Public Clothing Company (PCC) at the start of 2020, the designer is set to present his first full collection as chief creative officer of Derek Lam 10 Crosby next month. To mark his return, Lam sat down with Business of Fashion's Joan Kennedy to discuss his first collection since selling the company and the future of the brand. The new iteration of 10 Crosby will focus on a direct-to-consumer model and will invest in its digital presence. Lam also said 10 Crosby will use PCC's resources, particularly in its supply chain, to launch new product lines and expand internationally. {Business of Fashion}

Revolve takes NYFW

Following scantily-clad trips to Bermuda and Greece this summer, Revolve is coming for New York Fashion Week: The LA-based retailer is launching Revolve Gallery, a multi-room fashion experience at 20 Hudson Yards. According to WWD, the exhibition will feature 13 selected brands that will each have a room to reflect the vision and inspiration for their collections designed exclusively for Revolve. The brands participating include Bronx and Banco, Cotton, Charlotte Tilbury, Chillhouse, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, GHD, Hims & Hers, House of Harlow, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFancy, LPA and Ronny Kobo. {WWD}

Inside the fast-growing men's beauty sector

Alex Rodriguez went from baseball to Jennifer Lopez, and now he's landed in beauty to launch a shade-inclusive men's concealer. A-Rod's entrance into the beauty space isn't that out of left field given that the men's grooming market is on the rise, fueled by the impact of high-profile celebrities and athletes, as well as influencers and TikTokers. In a piece for Vogue Business, Ezreen Benissan takes a closer look at the fast-growing male beauty space, writing that while the male beauty shift is still in its early stages, "young men are embracing facial skincare and adopting multi-step routines that more closely mirror their female peers." {Vogue Business}

Standout street style from the Sante Fe Indian Market

Vogue attended the 99th annual Sante Fe Indian Market, where hundreds of Indigenous artists from different tribes across North America showcase and sell their new works. Photographer Shayla Blatchford was on the scene to capture the major style moments. From fiery velvet dresses accessorized with turquoise jewelry to beaded gowns and vibrant ribbon skirts, the street style is worth marveling at. {Vogue}

