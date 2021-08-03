Must Read: September Issues Are Starting to Roll Out, IMG to Require Proof of Vaccination at NYFW

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

September issues are starting to roll out

Both Vanity Fair and InStyle dropped their September 2021 covers on Tuesday, following GQ's global issue reveal starring The Weekend on Monday. Sean Combs reintroduces himself as Love in Vanity Fair, with a profile by Tressie McMillan Cottom, photographed by Carlos "Kaito" Araujo. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston speaks with Laura Brown for InStyle. Teen Vogue also released a new cover — its first under Versha Sharma's leadership — for August 2021, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, written by Aamina Khan.

IMG to require proof of vaccination at NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios

WWD reports that IMG "will require full-course Covid-19 vaccination for all individuals" entering Spring Studios, its hub for New York Fashion Week events, for the September shows; minors under the age of 16 will "need to provide proof of a negative antigen test (taken within six hours of arrival) or negative PCR test (taken within 72 hours of arrival)." There will also be a masking policy in place at the venue; it's currently being worked out with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and is expected to be released soon. {WWD}

Devon Lee Carlson releases a birthday capsule for Marc Jacobs

In honor of her birthday on August 3, Devon Lee Carlson collaborated with Marc Jacobs on a capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by nostalgia and iconography from her life. "Marc is a true fashion icon and inspiration to me," she said in a statement. "All of the pieces in this collaboration were designed to be worn in any setting, at home with slippers or out on the town with your most fun heels. Getting to design this collaboration has been such an honor and a dream that I'm just waiting to wake up from!" Prices range from $80 to $225. See the full collection — which is available for purchase on marcjacobs.com as well as the brand's Madison Avenue and Melrose stores — in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

22 Gallery 22 Images

What do Philophiles make of Phoebe Philo's return to fashion?

Paper's Mario Abad asked some of Phoebe Philo's biggest fans (a.k.a. Philophiles) about how they're feeling in light of the news that the designer would be launching her own brand early next year, what they think it'll look like and what they're looking forward to the most. {Paper}

A Wall Street dressing down

For the New York Times, Lananh Nguyen and Melodie Jeng report on the wardrobes of professionals going back to work in New York City's Financial District, which look a lot more relaxed than what they were previously: There are less ties and high heels, more chinos and ballet flats (and even athleisure!), they write, indicating "a bigger cultural shift in an industry where well-cut suits and wingtips once symbolized swagger." {New York Times}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Homepage image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.