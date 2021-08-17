Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emily Alyn Lind in an LBD That Would Make Audrey Hope Jealous

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Just like clockwork, Eric Daman's work on "Gossip Girl" has me obsessed with the style of a fictional teenager — except instead of the headband-wearing queen Blair Waldorf, this time, it's all about Audrey Hope's ultra-femme classics.

And Emily Alyn Lind, who plays Audrey, is no style slouch herself, having been working in Hollywood practically since she was born. It's been weeks, and I'm still thinking about the Gucci suit she wore to the HBO Max "Gossip Girl" premiere. Peeking back through her red carpet history, though, I found a favorite look I think Ms. Hope would be jealous of: an absolutely perfect LBD that Lind wore to a 2019 Salvatore Ferragamo event.

This dress is giving me "dark academia" vibes — which, if TikTok is any indication, will be huge this fall — thanks to the Peter Pan collar and sheer, puffy sleeves. It's by Hiraeth Collective, a brand founded by Rooney Mara, and the length and delicate details are perfect. Lind rounds the look out with a bright red lip and accessories by Roger Vivier.

The overall effect is timeless, perfect for just about any occasion you might have coming your way as temperatures cool. Just choose your favorite LBD and add in a pair of strappy black sandals — tada!

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.