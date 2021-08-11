Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Stone in Sequined Chanel

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There was a period in my life where I thought Emma Stone was quite possibly the chicest celebrity on the planet — I even dyed my hair red at least partially inspired by her (in particular, a tearout I'd saved from an October 2012 issue of Vogue.) It was in the middle of this time, right when she had bleach-blonde hair to play Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spiderman," that Stone wore what I'd humbly submit as one of her best red carpet looks of all time.

The actor arrived to the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party wearing this sequined dress from Chanel's Fall 2009 haute couture collection, and it's a stunner: The top is packed with swirls of sequins in pinks, purples and plums, while the skirt is lacy and threaded with strands of gold. What makes this look special, though, is the short train at the back, which only just barely touches the floor and floats behind her when she moves.

There's obviously a lot of embellishment here, so the styling is simple, with just a ring from Van Cleef and Arpels and purple satin pumps from Salvatore Ferragamo added into the mix. I'm also a big fan of the dramatic smokey eye and choppy shag cut, which makes it feel more cool and less formal.

We may not all have access to archival Chanel, but I'll be chanel-ing (sorry) Stone's look through sequined tops this fall:

