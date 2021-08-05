- Publish date:
Factory PR Is Seeking Fall '21 PR Interns In New York, NY
ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.
SEEKING Factory PR seeks six PR Interns for our Fall 2021 term which runs from September 7 through December 10. We are hiring for our Fashion, Beauty/Lifestyle, Technology and Digital teams. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for public relations. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
PR
● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections
● Traffic samples to publications and stylists
● Inventory maintenance
● Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop
● Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech
● Compile and update media lists
● Update client reports
● Write PR pitches
● Handle press mailings
● Assist with model castings and fittings
● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations
● Run errands
Social/Influencer (additional to above)
● Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs
● Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals
● Write compelling and engaging content
● Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social
● Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics
● Research trends, happenings, etc.
REQUIREMENTS
● Background of study in relevant field
● Will be able to earn school credit if needed
● Must be able to commit to full time (five days per week)
● Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors; complete assignments after each class
● Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus
COMPENSATION
● This is an unpaid internship, however we do reimburse an unlimited Metrocard for each month
when interns are working in the office.
● Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included (when office opens full time)
Contact internships@factorypr.com