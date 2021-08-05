Factory PR Is Seeking Fall '21 PR Interns In New York, NY

Factory PR seeks six PR Interns for our Fall 2021 term which runs from September 7 through December 10. We are hiring for our Fashion, Beauty/Lifestyle, Technology and Digital teams.

ABOUT FACTORY PR Factory PR is a preeminent communications agency that sits at the nexus of style and technology innovation. Known for expertise in launching and repositioning brands, Factory PR architects multi-faceted strategies incorporating public relations, brand development, influencer marketing, celebrity activations, content creation and full scope integrated digital capabilities. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, Factory PR has a twenty-year relationship with the fashion consumer and technology media.

SEEKING Factory PR seeks six PR Interns for our Fall 2021 term which runs from September 7 through December 10. We are hiring for our Fashion, Beauty/Lifestyle, Technology and Digital teams. The candidates should be tapped in culturally and have a genuine passion for public relations. We’re looking for dedicated, motivated and passionate individuals who can multitask and work in a fast-paced environment and want to learn from a great team.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

PR

● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections

● Traffic samples to publications and stylists

● Inventory maintenance

● Scan and lay out press clips in Photoshop

● Conduct competitive research in fashion and tech

● Compile and update media lists

● Update client reports

● Write PR pitches

● Handle press mailings

● Assist with model castings and fittings

● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

● Run errands

Social/Influencer (additional to above)

● Identify influencer/brand ambassador programs

● Identify key influencers, bloggers and online media in designated verticals

● Write compelling and engaging content

● Develop strategically led ideas for building brands via Social

● Compile weekly and monthly reporting and analytics

● Research trends, happenings, etc.

REQUIREMENTS

● Background of study in relevant field

● Will be able to earn school credit if needed

● Must be able to commit to full time (five days per week)

● Must participate in a PR 101 course taught by our directors; complete assignments after each class

● Must have experience with Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Photoshop a plus

COMPENSATION

● This is an unpaid internship, however we do reimburse an unlimited Metrocard for each month

when interns are working in the office.

● Snacks, fun and cool office dogs included (when office opens full time)



Contact internships@factorypr.com

