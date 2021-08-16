What Fashionista Editors Want for Fall

From cashmere cardigans to statement-making party-wear, these are the pieces we'll be stocking up on this season.

There's something particularly satisfying about shopping for fall: Maybe it's that we're more willing to get a little spend-y when it comes to coats and boots, because these are investment pieces we know we'll be living in as soon as the temperature drops. Or perhaps it's because the season is brimming with nostalgia for the back-to-school wardrobe stock-ups of our childhoods. It could also be that we'd rather bundle up in cozy cashmere than sweat in denim cutoffs. Whatever the case, we at Fashionista can't wait to splurge on some cold-weather goodies.

This fall, we're making room in our closets for cashmere cardigans (for humans and canines), statement-making party-wear, playful mini bags and crisp, back-to-work shirts.

Click through the galleries below to see what Fashionista editors are buying — and lusting after — for fall.

32 Gallery 32 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.