Must Read: Why Price Inflation Is Coming to Fashion, Lebanese Designers Reflect on Beirut Explosion

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Why price inflation is coming to fashion

Both luxury fashion giants and small brands are raising prices at record rates. Alexandra Mondalek and Brian Baskin take a closer look at inflation in the apparel industry for Business of Fashion, outlining how fashion companies are taking steps to ensure they stay high as a way to stop the never-ending cycle of discounting. {Business of Fashion}

Lebanese designers reflect on Beirut explosion

On the one year anniversary of the devastating Beirut explosion, Vogue asked three Lebanese designers to share their experiences from the past 12 months. Cynthia Merjej, the founder of Renaissance Renaissance, spoke of the displacement of the creative community; Sandra Mansour opened up about using design as a way to heal and escape from reality; and Rabih Kayrouz, founder of Maison Rabih Kayrouz, discussed the need for greater support for Lebanese fashion production. {Vogue}

Meet the Instagram account that is finding the next big thing in fashion

The Instagram account @UpNextDesigner has become the go-to resource for highlighting emerging designers from across the world. Started by fashion publicist Albert Ayal several years ago, the account has risen in popularity over the last few months as many celebrities and stylists have started following it. Ayal curates the Instagram account based off of his own research of up-and-coming designers, which involves connecting with students at fashion schools. {WWD}

