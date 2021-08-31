The 21 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in August

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Before we close the chapter on summer and turn our attention to fashion month, we're taking a moment to appreciate the clothes and accessories we scooped up in August. This month's finds? An embroidered skirt in a soothing shade of baby blue, printed swim shorts, clogs, a tie-dye top inspired by the one Brittany Murphy wore in "Clueless," sparkly platform sandals, an evil eye signet ring and a pleated skirt that would meet any prep school's uniform requirements. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

21 Gallery 21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

