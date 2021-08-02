Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Felicity Jones in a Schiaparelli Suit

You can't go wrong in a Daniel Roseberry design on the red carpet.
Felicity Jones in Schiaparelli at "The Last Letter From Your Lover" UK premiere on July 27, 2021. 

Felicity Jones in Schiaparelli at "The Last Letter From Your Lover" UK premiere on July 27, 2021. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With the return of in-person red carpet premieres and awards shows, great outfits are happening in real time. At last week's "The Last Letter From Your Lover" premiere in London, Felicity Jones secured herself a spot in our ongoing best-dressed series by taking a break from her typical Dior tulle confections in favor of something that perhaps wouldn't hang in the closet of some fairytale princess (but feels way cooler): a Fall 2021 Schiaparelli suit. 

A series of big celebrity moments — including Lady Gaga's U.S. Presidential Inauguration ensemble — since Daniel Roseberry's arrival at the house have helped restore Schiaparelli to its former sartorial glory. The designer has used the attention to do what the brand's founder did best: challenge the typical notions of dress. His Fall 2021 collection, specifically, was a nod to Schiaparelli's surrealist codes, complete with jeweled buttons and anatomical details. Wearing any piece from the line requires a hefty dose of attitude, and Jones brought just that, along with a minimal beauty look. The finished product was worthy of a gold medal — or at least proved that it's earned the large gilded flower brooch it bears. 

Ahead, shop a selection of head-turning suits. 

christopher john rogers pants
proenza schouler blazer
proenza schouler pants
6
Gallery
6 Images

