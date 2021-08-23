Great Outfits in Fashion History: Fran Drescher in a Sexy Sequined Set

Fran Drescher during 4th Annual VH1 Honors at Universal Amphitheater in 1997. Photo: Magma Agency/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In-your-face fashion comes to mind when I think of Fran Drescher and her small-screen alter ego, Fran Fine, on "The Nanny." She was one of my earliest examples of how clothes play an important role in storytelling; sure, she had a unique, instantly recognizable nasal voice, but the character's masterful pattern mixing, animal-printed mini skirts and tailored-to-perfection blazers make her the obvious standout of '90s sitcoms.

Drescher's clothes off screen were equally as fabulous as those that fictional Fran wore in the Sheffield household. From sparkly mini dresses to head-turning sheer separates, Drescher spent the '90s wearing hot-girl things that us present-day hot girls are still drooling over. One noteworthy look that should be (and likely has been) recreated at a club in 2021 is the colorful sequin two-piece set that she wore to a VH1 event in 1997. Drescher resembled a going-out mermaid — think Ariel's 21st birthday outfit — in the floor-length striped sequined maxi skirt and matching short-sleeve bra top.

If you're tempted to look this good, shop some sequined and sheer pieces that feel like they would've been found in Drescher's closet in the '90s.

