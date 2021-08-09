GANNI Is Hiring A Client Advisor In Aventura, FL

You will be an ambassador for GANNI. You will work within our beautifully curated stores. The GANNI culture is based on a learning and results driven mentality. Where everyone is united by a common purpose.

DEPARTMENT: RETAIL

REPORTING LINE: REPORTS TO STORE MANAGER

PURPOSE OF JOB

At GANNI we are passionate and optimistic people who live and breathe everything we stand for. You have a responsible, environmentally friendly approach to our business. You keep an open mind, you are authentic in everything you do.

You will lead/support your team to always deliver service that is seamless, efficient and dedicated to the client’s needs.

You will run a business that is based on an omnichannel/omnicommerce mentality where missing a sale is not an option. You have a result oriented mindset and you will drive footfall through a digital client outreach program as an integral part of daily business. Through online booking services and in store events you and your team will build and foster the GANNI community.

You will be managing, motivating and leading your store team to achieve KPI targets and you will create a culture within your team that is authentic, optimistic and driven by results and the opportunity to learn

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

BUSINESS



● Ensure exceptional client experiences

● Deliver outstanding styling sessions

● Establish loyalty within the community

● Foster client outreach program to drive footfall to the store

● Strive to reach KPI targets and support maintaining a KPI driven environment.

● Drive in store shopping events through your client database and establish a program to foster client relationships.

● Take part in actıons required in order to achıeve busıness objectıves.

● Act on opportunities with your team and strive to secure all sales

● Maintain VM guidelines

● Stock management in all aspects

TEAM



● Support your team in daily operations in store

● Strive to achieve a healthy client loyalty base with in store activities to foster client relationships.

● Strive to achieve personal and store targets.

● Participate in workshops necessary to enhance performance.

● Responsible for keeping the team environment open, friendly and transparent.

● Participate in staff meetings every month

COMMUNICATION & DEVELOPMENT



● Keep yourself and team members up to date with all relevant information and business trends.

● Support the development of clear, consistent and organised lines of communication

● Drive your own development and strive to enhance your leadership skills

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS



● Solid and proven background within similar industry for at least 2 years

● Strong client database and experience working with digital clientelling

● Experience with sales and working within a results-driven and goal oriented environment.

● Excellent understanding of key performance indicators

● Omnichannel and omnicommerce understanding

● Excellent communication skills

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

PERSONAL QUALIFICATIONS



● Natural flair for interacting and communicating with people

● Highly organized and structured

● Service minded in all aspects

● Passionate about the GANNI

●A consistent positive and open minded attitude towards life and the people in it

● Fluent in English

● Experience with excel, google drive

● Experience with RFID

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to jonathan.goodman@ganni.dk, subject line Client Advisor.