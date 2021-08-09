GANNI Is Hiring A Store Manager In Aventura, FL

You will be an ambassador for GANNI. You will work within our beautifully curated stores. The GANNI culture is based on a learning and results driven mentality. Where everyone is united by a common purpose.

DEPARTMENT: RETAIL

REPORTING LINE: REPORTS TO AREA MANAGER/HEAD OF RETAIL

PURPOSE OF JOB:

At GANNI we are passionate and optimistic people who live and breathe everything we stand for. You have a responsible, environmentally friendly approach to our business. You keep an open mind, you are authentic in everything you do.

You will lead/support your team to always deliver service that is seamless, efficient and dedicated to the client’s needs. You will run a business that is based on an omnichannel/omnicommerce mentality where missing a sale is not an option. You have a result oriented mindset and you will drive footfall through a digital client outreach program as an integral part of daily business. Through online booking services and in store events you and your team will build and foster the GANNI community.

You will be managing, motivating and leading your store team to achieve KPI targets and you will create a culture within your team that is authentic, optimistic and driven by results and the opportunity to learn.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

BUSINESS



● Ensure exceptional client experiences and establishing loyalty within the community

● Foster client outreach program to drive footfall to the store

● Push, motivate and support store team to reach KPI targets and maintain a KPI driven environment.

TEAM MANAGEMENT



● Drive, supervise and support in store shopping events via our booking services and follow up to foster client relationships.

● Analyse store performance, define actıons required in order to achıeve busıness objectıves.

● Act on opportunities and strive to secure all sales

● Maintain VM guidelines

● Stock management in all aspects

● Lead and plan daily work and operations in store

● Support and drive your team to achieve a healthy client loyalty base with in store activities to foster client relationships.

● Coach and motivate your team to achieve their personal and store targets.

● Facilitate all workshops necessary to enhance performance.

● Responsible for Store HR, keeping the team environment open, friendly and transparent.

● Recruitment of true GANNI talents as well as taking ownership of the on-boarding process and induction phase.

● Assisting in the termination of team members, who are not successful within the store.

● Create and manage daily, weekly and monthly team schedule

● Arrange and facilitate informative and structured staff meetings every month

COMMUNICATION & DEVELOPMENT



● Keep yourself and team members up to date with all relevant information and business trends.

● Develop clear, consistent and organised lines of communication

● Administrative duties such as reporting and communicating with the store team and other GANNI stakeholders.

● Facilitate and execute PDP (personal development plan) with your team twice a year

● Participate in all retail management meetings

● Drive your own development and strive to enhance your leadership skills.

PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATIONS



● Solid and proven management background with at least 3 years of store management and team leading experience

● Strong client database and experience working with digital clientelling

● Omnichannel and omnicommerce understanding

● Sales driven, results motivated and goal oriented

● Experience working with a business intelligence program and excellent understanding of key performance indicators

● Excellent communication skills

● Experience with leading, motivating and providing excellent sales training to staff members

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

PERSONAL QUALIFICATIONS



● Natural flair for interacting and communicating with people

● Highly organized and structured

● Service minded in all aspects

● Passionate about the GANNI

● A consistent positive and open minded attitude towards life and the people in it.

NICE TO HAVE QUALIFICATIONS



● Fluent in English

● Experience with excel, google drive

● Experience with RFID

To Apply: Please send your resume to jonathan.goodman@ganni.dk, subject line Store Manager.