Must Read: Greta Thunberg Covers the First Issue of 'Vogue' Scandinavia, Telfar Debuts Performance Wear

Greta Thunberg on the first cover of "Vogue" Scandinavia. Photo: Alexandrov Klum for "Vogue" Scandinavia

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Greta Thunberg covers the first issue of Vogue Scandinavia

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg stars on the debut cover of Vogue Scandinavia. An Icelandic horse joins Thunberg on the cover to show the link between nature, animals and humans. "The love and respect for nature and wildlife is something that unifies all five of the Nordic countries," said the magazine's Editor-in-Chief Martina Bonnier in a press release for the debut issue, which has a strong focus on nature. {Fashionista inbox}

Telfar debuts performance wear

Telfar has expanded its apparel line with the new Liberia Collection, a genderless performance kit comprised of gown-length jerseys, deconstructed tracksuits, sarong bottoms and spliced tops. First revealed at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Team Liberia, the collection comes in a neutral palette and is embroidered with a symbolic dyad: the flag of Liberia and "TC" logo. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Frank Ocean launched a luxury fashion line

Frank Ocean's new fashion brand, Homer, launched Monday with a collection of fine jewelry and silk scarves. The collection, which will only be available at the brand's appointment-only store in Manhattan, includes handcrafted jewelry made from 18-karat gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and lab-grown diamonds. The jewelry includes chain bracelets and necklaces, cartoon-like charms and studded earrings. {WWD}

Inside fashion's relationship with reggaeton

"Fashion brands have big money to gain from embracing reggaeton and its big exponents," writes Frances Solá-Santiago in a piece about the relationship between fashion and reggaeton for Refinery29. The music genre, which is credited to Panama and Puerto Rico, has become one of the biggest influences on fashion: "In 2020, J Balvin became the first Latino artist to collaborate with Nike on the Jordan 1. In March 2021, Bad Bunny and Adidas announced a creative partnership, the first few drops of which sold out in minutes." {Refinery29}

Homepage photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.