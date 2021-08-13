- Publish date:
ICA Is Seeking PR Interns In Los Angeles
About Infinity Creative Agency
Infinity Creative Agency is a Los Angeles based global lifestyle and communications agency delivering digitally integrated communications solutions that create an intelligent, meaningful dialogue, between premium brands and their audience. Infinity Creative Agency offers public relations, brand marketing, social media, VIP relations and event scopes to a wide range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients.
We're looking for some talented interns to join our team to learn about the fashion industry! Check out our Instagram to see what we have going on https://www.instagram.com/infinitycre8ive/?hl=en
Intern Tasks
- Processing and merchandising of samples
- PR sample trafficking and organization
- Processing of incoming and outgoing shipments
- Tracking stylist and editorial inventory pulls/returns
- Merchandising and maintaining showroom appearance
- Assisting with other daily showroom tasks
- Assisting with mailer packaging & distribution
- Inventorying new samples
- Assisting with events
Please email becky@infinitycreativeagency.com if interested.