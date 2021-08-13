ICA Is Seeking PR Interns In Los Angeles

About Infinity Creative Agency



Infinity Creative Agency is a Los Angeles based global lifestyle and communications agency delivering digitally integrated communications solutions that create an intelligent, meaningful dialogue, between premium brands and their audience. Infinity Creative Agency offers public relations, brand marketing, social media, VIP relations and event scopes to a wide range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle clients.

We're looking for some talented interns to join our team to learn about the fashion industry! Check out our Instagram to see what we have going on https://www.instagram.com/infinitycre8ive/?hl=en

Intern Tasks

Processing and merchandising of samples



PR sample trafficking and organization

Processing of incoming and outgoing shipments

Tracking stylist and editorial inventory pulls/returns

Merchandising and maintaining showroom appearance

Assisting with other daily showroom tasks

Assisting with mailer packaging & distribution

Inventorying new samples

Assisting with events

Please email becky@infinitycreativeagency.com if interested.