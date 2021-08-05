Publish date:

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Indya Moore in a Summery Altuzarra Crochet Dress

It's from Altuzarra's Spring 2019 collection inspired by Italian vacations.
There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Indya Moore is one of the most fun celebrities to watch on the red carpet. With help from stylist Ian Bradley, the actor is clearly clued into what's going on in fashion, but can be relied up on to show up in something bold and unexpected. It could be something sweet, demure and femme or something short, see-through and sexy; it could be something more oversized and masculine; or something that makes a strong political statement.

In other words, the "Pose" star is a fashion chameleon who, refreshingly, hasn't yet pledged their allegiance (or signed some kind of binding red-carpet contract) with any one designer. Though, Moore has worked with Altuzarra on more than one occasion — and it works. Case in point: the crochet dress from the designer's Spring 2019 collection, which they wore to that year's Paleyfest in Los Angeles.

The collection was inspired by a nautical Italian summertime escape. Joseph Altuzarra even cited fishing net as a point of inspiration, which I think we can see here. The rope belt embellished with seashells is also a clever touch. It's summery and fun without being too costume-y. It's also just a tad scandalous, given that Moore doesn't appear to be wearing anything underneath.

With just one month left of summer, our opportunity to wear crochet is shrinking, so whether you want to wear it solo or over a swimsuit, shop a few options in the gallery below.

