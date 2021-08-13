Jacques Marie Mage Is Hiring A Brand Ambassador / Sales Associate In Los Angeles

In launching our first ever retail project, we are looking for an enthusiastic team player with a strong passion for design and fashion who will thrive in providing our customers an outstanding luxury experience.

Image: Jacques Marie Mage

Founded in 2014, Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialize in the micro-production of luxury eyewear handcrafted in Italy and Japan.

Drawing inspiration from across continents, cultures, and generations, JMM combines world-class craftsmanship with advanced production methods, embracing an array of rich materials, bold geometric shapes, and an exuberance of attitude to create impeccably crafted spectacles that elegantly infuse historical motifs with a modern sensibility.

Powerful, playful and meaningfully idiosyncratic, JMM’s high-functioning collectibles are ethically produced and philanthropically aligned, offering a rarefied ocular experience that embodies an uncompromising balance of form, function, and fairness.

In launching our first ever retail project, we are looking for an enthusiastic team player with a strong passion for design and fashion who will thrive in providing our customers an outstanding luxury experience.

Responsibilities:

Act as a brand ambassador, assisting the client in their Jacques Marie Mage journey

Maintain Jacques Marie Mage’s culture of excellence in every client interaction and within every aspect of the sales/team experience

Through active listening, ensure each customer receives a superior and professional service according to the Jacques Marie Mage philosophy

Identify the client’s needs and provide personalized frame styling utilizing a thorough understanding of the collection as well as the brand’s history and craftsmanship

Demonstrates flawless accuracy in taking and recording measurements, adjusting and fitting eyewear, and execution of all details

Connects and develops strong relationships with customers to build and maintain a strong client following.

Follow up on orders and assist customers with after-sales service issues, repairs, cleanings, etc.

Maintain the store's visual objectives and housekeeping standards by straightening merchandise and assisting in floor and fixture changes

Job requirements:

1-3 years of experience in luxury goods, jewelry, or optical field with proven results

Must be a sales-oriented person with a knack for closing sales

Able to work weekends

Customer-centric approach to sales with a passion for helping others

Positive attitude, enthusiastic, warm, and personable

Sophisticated sense of style

Excellent phone etiquette

Strong attention to detail with a high level of accuracy

Curious with a self-motivated attitude and ability to work independently

Very responsive, problem solver, enthusiastic and benevolent

Willingness to develop and grow optical knowledge

Ability to converse in second language is appreciated but not required (French, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Mandarin)

We offer paid vacation, holidays as well as health benefits (medical, dental and vision).



Please email Taylor@JacquesMarieMage.com if interested in this position.

